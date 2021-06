A seven-alarm fire reached three homes in Revere, Massachusetts – just outside Boston – on June 29 as several firefighters faced heat exhaustion while battling the blaze.

According to Revere assistant fire chief James Cullen, humidity was worsening conditions, local media reported.

This footage shared by Lexi Minkkinen shows firefighters at the scene on Hyde Street, where smoke billowed into the sky. Credit: Lexi Minkkinen via Storyful