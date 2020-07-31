Seth Rogen reveals he broke the law in order to feed his pottery addiction

On Thursday, Seth Rogen appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about his love of pottery. The actor joined a pottery studio in the spring of 2019 and he’s become quite a proficient potter since. But his love of pottery also drove him to a life of crime...sorta.

In March, Los Angeles residents were given “stay-at-home” orders by both the governor and mayor to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Non-essential businesses, like art supply shops and studios, were also ordered to close.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8U9HIIh0MW/

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I literally had to buy illegal clay,” said Rogen. “I literally made an illegal clay deal from the backdoor of a pottery studio.”

Rogen even recalled telling the person who helped him “score” some clay, “‘This might be the most apocalyptic thing that has happened to me, illegally purchasing clay from the back of a pottery studio.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAA5AqABEm5/

Rogen appeared on the show to promote his new film, An American Pickle, which will be released August 6th on HBO MAX.