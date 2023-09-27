Seth Brown's two-run homer (14)

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — At some point in the next few days, Terry Francona will hop on his celebrated scooter, zip along the underground concrete concourses of Progressive Field and leave the ballpark he's called home the past 11 seasons for the final time. His ride is nearly over. Although he hasn’t made it official — and true to form, Francona was adamant about not pulling the spotlight away from the Guardians during their playoff push — the 64-year-old manager has indicated he'll step down after thi