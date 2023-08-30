Seth Brown's solo HR (12)

CBC

Last week's end of the FIFA Women's World Cup gave us so much excitement and a new champion in Spain. We witnessed the host countries flourish with support, and we watched a team mobilize to win the greatest prize in women's football under tumultuous circumstances.But we had hardly a moment to savour the joy before it was brutally snatched from the players and fans and completely overtaken by Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).Since that moment when Rubiales aggre