Seth Brown's solo HR (12)
Seth Brown hammers a solo home run to right field to put the A's on the board early in the 1st inning and make it a 1-0 game
Seth Brown hammers a solo home run to right field to put the A's on the board early in the 1st inning and make it a 1-0 game
Last week's end of the FIFA Women's World Cup gave us so much excitement and a new champion in Spain. We witnessed the host countries flourish with support, and we watched a team mobilize to win the greatest prize in women's football under tumultuous circumstances.But we had hardly a moment to savour the joy before it was brutally snatched from the players and fans and completely overtaken by Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).Since that moment when Rubiales aggre
What would it cost the Blue Jays to bring back Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier and Whit Merrifield?
The Los Angeles Angels are the gift that keeps on giving, this time offering up veteran players who were unceremoniously placed on waivers.
Jordi Fernandez is clearly a big Alanis Morissette fan.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.
Three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson hit just .207 with 25 home runs over two rocky seasons in the Bronx.
It's a big summer for Connor Brown, who just signed a contract with the Edmonton Oilers in July.
"Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times — but that ain’t the world," Lyles said after winning gold at the track and field world championships in Hungary
The former tennis pro and mom to son Theodore, 1, says she still loves the US Open — but only as a spectator these days
The Dutch Grand Prix showcased the enduring brilliance of both winner Max Verstappen and runner-up Fernando Alonso in difficult conditions. It also highlighted the chasm in performance between them and their team-mates.
Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are both expected to be named as Ryder Cup wild cards on Tuesday, despite the former being on a torrid run of form and the latter being a LIV Golf rebel.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
‘I was not holding him back’ the former Montreal Canadiens bench boss said recently on a podcast.
Seven fantasy analysts reveal the biggest name at running back they're fading this football draft season.
The court is crammed in between the Arthur Ashe and Grandstand Stadiums.
World number eight Maria Sakkari says she could smell "weed" during her surprise loss against Rebeka Masarova at the US Open.
TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays. Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs. “He just had trouble keeping it in the ballpark,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Syndergaard after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “Only a couple of hits for a while. But then the home
The Blue Jays need to turn on the jets if they're going to make the playoffs, and they need to do it right now.
VANCOUVER — The fans at the CPKC Women's Open don't care, Brooke Henderson is still their favourite. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was greeted with cheers or chants at every hole around Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Sunday as she put together a 4-under 68 round to improve her overall score at the Canadian women's championship to 2 under. Disappointed with her performance at the only LPGA Tour event in Canada, Henderson said she was buoyed by the chants of "Let's go Brooke!" or the i
Brooklyn Decker told the "This Is Us" star that she was "a huge part" of husband Andy Roddick's life 20 years after he won the U.S. Open.