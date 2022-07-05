Servicios de la Raza has COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesdays

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — In this tale of two cities, it was the worst of times … and the worst of times. The Edmonton Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day, and, the way these teams are going, offensive fireworks might not be on the menu. Both are 0-3, and both are struggling to move the football. With the Elks, we expected there to be pains under new general manager and coach Chris Jones. He inherited a team that finished 3-11 last season and wasn’t expected to be a contender in 2022. But the Tica