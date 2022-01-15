Serbian President Accuses Australia of 'Mistreating' Djokovic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused Australia of “mistreating” Novak Djokovic, after Australian authorities canceled the tennis star’s visa for the second time.

In a video uploaded to Instagram on January 14, Vucic expressed his support for Djokovic, and said he felt he had no choice but to make a statement about the situation due pressure being placed on the tennis star.

“Why are you mistreating him, why are you taking it out not only on him but also on his family and the whole nation,” Vucic said.

The video’s appearance came hours after Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced that Djokovic would be stripped of his visa. The Australian Open will begin on Monday, January 17, leaving Djokovic with only days to challenge the decision.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hawke said in a statement.

According to local news reports, Djokovic was ordered to attend an interview with immigration officials in Melbourne on Saturday, where he would be formally detained. Credit: Aleksandar Vucic via Storyful