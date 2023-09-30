September was very dry and early stages of drought are now returning to Ohio.
Feast or famine: After a very soggy summer, September was the driest month of 2023 so far. It was also one of the driest Septembers ever!
Feast or famine: After a very soggy summer, September was the driest month of 2023 so far. It was also one of the driest Septembers ever!
Tributes are pouring in for Dr. Tracy Pickett, a Vancouver doctor who was found dead on Thursday.Pickett, 55, went missing from her home in the Dunbar area Tuesday night, according to her family.Vancouver police launched an investigation into her disappearance on Wednesday and said they found her remains in the Southlands neighbourhood Thursday.Pickett's brother says his family is "devastated" by the news. "My sister was my hero," Iain Pickett said in a Facebook message to CBC.Pickett's death do
"I was infuriated," Hutchinson wrote in her memoir of finding out Cruz was on the tarmac waiting for Trump. "I spotted Cruz and made a dash for him."
The rule allows for the House to debate passing a stop-gap spending bill to avert a government shutdown
She's been a dominatrix, It Girl, and muse. But her new memoir Down the Drain proves there's so much more to her than that
Social media users ripped the former president's "disgusting" remarks about a hammer attack that resulted in serious injuries for Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Russian air defences have shot down one of the country’s most advanced fighter jets in a friendly fire incident, according to reports.
Orlando Young, 23, was arrested on charges of child neglect and great bodily harm
Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and Emily Ratajkowski looks incredible in new sheer naked dress look on the streets of Paris.
The "Watch What Happens Live" host really put the CNN star on the spot in an awkward moment.
Sydney Powell struck her mother, Brenda Powell, in the head with an iron skillet, then stabbed her nearly 30 times in the neck in March 2020, prosecutors said
A nearby Delta passenger awoke and stopped the assault on the flight to Florida, federal prosecutors say.
Melania Trump may want to revisit her prenuptial agreement with Donald Trump amid the former president's looming legal troubles, two attorneys said.
The actress and activist was photographed attending the Isabel Marant show on Wednesday night
No pants? Check. Exposed thong? Also check.
The president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada is defending a Second World War veteran of a Nazi unit who was recently lauded as a hero in Canada's Parliament. Jurij Klufas has not met 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka but says the veteran is being treated unfairly. He says Hunka was fighting for Ukraine — not Germany — and that countries, including Canada, have cleared his division of war crimes. "If you're a soldier doesn't mean you're a member of a certain party from the country," Kluf
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry said Taylor Swift's fans have been sending her death threats and called the fanbase "aggressive" and "very hypocritical."
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
Prince Andrew's son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has done it once again with an incredible property makeover – see the amazing bedroom he's shared online
Finally, we have an answer to what was on that ring camera footage that reportedly led Joe Jonas to file for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, really,” Australian wildlife officials said.