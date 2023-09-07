September 6 high school sports recap
Highlights from field hockey, soccer and volleyball.
Highlights from field hockey, soccer and volleyball.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday. Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game – bo
Tommy Fleetwood has apologised for calling Luke Donald a ‘s---‘ Ryder Cup captain in an ill-advised joke on live BBC radio.
This summer, sunscreen-drenched Mark Zuckerberg is out, and tan-and-toned Zuckerberg is in — and enjoying the sun with his professional fighter pals.
The longtime Coach's Corner duo had a highly publicized falling out after Cherry's removal from Hockey Night in Canada, but the two appear to be mending things.
McIlroy is taking a trip to Mykonos before travelling to Rome.
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Atlanta native and 2022 NCAA singles champion is the son of tennis players Bryan and Lisa Shelton
“It was like the military, except your pinky is always up," the actor jokes in a new preview for FX's "Welcome to Wrexham."
Aryna Sabalenka, who is guaranteed to take over as world No. 1, said she was hoping to play Iga Swiatek at the US Open for the top ranking in tennis.
Davis Schneider has stolen most of the limelight, but another Blue Jays rookie is making a strong first impression on the club.
Canada punched its ticket to the FIBA World Cup semifinals, where Serbia awaits.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Depending on the day — and the team the Patriots happen to be preparing for in a given week — Bill Belichick can display both his reverence for NFL history and his ambivalence about anything that has to do with the past. Ask him about what the Pittsburgh Steelers and legacy of Art Rooney have meant to the league and his praise is nearly endless. Yet a query about a past Patriots’ Super Bowl run or even a recent meeting with an opponent often elicits a variation of “the p
The Irishman was one of Luke Donald’s six wild cards for the contest in Rome.
The retired NFL QB appears in a hilarious promo video with stars like DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for the third season of Peyton and Eli Manning's 'ManningCast'
The Senators have locked up yet another young, core piece to a max-term extension.
Lionel Messi, eight others to miss Inter Miami game Saturday vs. Kansas City; but Drake Callender will play.
Brandon Mills is following in his father Matt Hughes' footsteps, looking to continue a UFC championship lineage.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — It is next to impossible to replace all that Shohei Ohtani can do when standing on a baseball field, although the Los Angeles Angels did their best for a few minutes Tuesday. With Ohtani unavailable for team photo day, as he continues to be examined for oblique soreness that cropped up Monday, the team put a body double in a No. 17 jersey and lined him up in the outfield with the rest of the players. After the photo was completed, the Ohtani imposter was ushered out of a t
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.