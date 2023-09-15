September 14 high school highlights
Highlights from field hockey and soccer.
Bryan Shelton, father and coach of Ben Shelton, calls out Novak Djokovic after the Serbian imitated his son's phone celebration when he beat him in the U.S. Open semis.
The current Maple Leafs team is best known for regular-season success and postseason disappointments. How does that affect public sentiment?
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
Waiting for the Duke of Sussex at the athletics track, a deafening roar rises from the stands. But the spectators at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf aren’t watching out for the Duke, they’re cheering on the sick and injured athletes who are giving everything they’ve got.
Dustin Johnson believes he should have been selected for Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Rome in two weeks’ time and contends he was rejected only because of his membership of the LIV Golf League.
The NBA board of governors just approved a new policy that prohibits a team from resting two star players in the same game. A "star" is defined as someone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the last three years. We went through every team ...
The Oilers have yet to reach the mountaintop in the Connor McDavid era, but there are plenty of players doing their part.
It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan 'Dream Team,' but now that professional players are so meh about it, I'd rather see college players represent us.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Blue Jays are in desperate need of some power, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't been providing it lately.
SAN DIEGO — Beatriz Haddad Maia didn't have to wait long to exact revenge for her gruelling August loss to Leylah Fernandez at the National Bank Open in Montreal, but she did have to work hard to get it done. The seventh-seeded Brazilian bounced her Canadian counterpart 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Tuesday night in the second day of women's singles action at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, had beaten Haddad Maia twice in three previous meetings, including a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win on A
Charles Barkley and wife Maureen Blumhardt share one child
Max Verstappen has told Toto Wolff to focus on his own team after he called the Dutchman’s record winning streak “completely irrelevant” and “for Wikipedia”.
GENEVA (AP) — Spain's Women's World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda was left off the short-list of nominees for the annual FIFA awards announced Thursday, a week after he was fired following an international uproar in the wake of the final. Vilda was not among five candidates for the Best Women’s Coach Award for 2023, which did include England coach Sarina Wiegman, whose team lost the final to Spain. The candidates were picked by a FIFA-appointed expert panel that included United States great Mia
Tkachuk sustained a fractured sternum in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Marvin Vettori thinks Israel Adesanya's time on top is over.
Ahead of the rematch at Noche UFC, Alexa Grasso says she was surprised by Valentina Shevchenko's reaction to her title loss at UFC 285.