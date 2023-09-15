September 14 high school highlights

The Canadian Press

SAN DIEGO — Beatriz Haddad Maia didn't have to wait long to exact revenge for her gruelling August loss to Leylah Fernandez at the National Bank Open in Montreal, but she did have to work hard to get it done. The seventh-seeded Brazilian bounced her Canadian counterpart 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 on Tuesday night in the second day of women's singles action at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Fernandez, of Laval, Quebec, had beaten Haddad Maia twice in three previous meetings, including a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win on A