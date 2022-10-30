Seoul residents saddened by deadly Halloween stampede

STORY: It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Itaewon resident Lee Su-mi told Reuters, “In this ‘living with-COVID’ era, those young people we call the ‘COVID generation’ could finally celebrate Halloween as their first festival. No one was able to foresee the festival would turn into a disaster.”

Residents said businesses in the nightlife area had also been looking forward to the major celebrations, after difficult times in the past few years.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning, after at least 151 people, including 19 foreigners, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in Itaewon district on Saturday (October 29) night.