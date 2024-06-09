Ha-Seong Kim's three-run home run (9)
Ha-Seong Kim stretches the Padres' lead to 4-0, as he crushes a three-run homer to left field
San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts left Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after injuring his shoulder while diving for a ground ball. Initial tests showed no serious damage.
35,038 fans turned up to Wrigley Field to make NWSL history.
Over 90 minutes Saturday at Commanders Field, a test turned into an embarrassment, the worst defeat of the Gregg Berhalter era, and the worst possible start to what should be a special summer.
The Detroit Lions are losing an offseason practice due to a violation of workout rules involving on-field contact.
The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes is headed to Saratoga
Cristian Javier and José Urquidy both underwent Tommy John surgery this week.
Świątek is now one of four women to win the singles title at Roland Garros four times.
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
In today's edition: Oklahoma completes the four-peat, the Celtics dominate Game 1, the O's young superstar, a $1 million soccer tournament, and so much more.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Team USA, participating in its first World Cup, defeated cricket powerhouse Pakistan by five runs in a tiebreaking super over.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
A 6-6 point guard with high upside as a playmaker, Topić projected as a top-5 pick prior to his injury.
Berry and Stefanski were both hired by the Browns in 2020.
In today's edition: Miami eyes the "City Grand Slam," Djokovic passes Federer, college baseball's Sweet 16, Cricket World Cup primer, a unique journey to the NFL, and more.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.