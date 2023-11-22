Seniors get a special Barber and Beauty Day at a Southfield salon just in time for Thanksgiving

CBC

A boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Brampton food delivery driver, who police say was lured to an area and attacked in Mississauga back in July.Peel police previously said 24-year-old pizza delivery driver Gurvinder Nath was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road on July 9. When he arrived at the address he was confronted by multiple people who attempted to take his vehicle, and then a "physical altercation" took place.Police have