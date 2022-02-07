Senegal Fans Celebrate on Paris' Champs-Élysées After Africa Cup of Nations Victory

Senegal fans partied on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, France, on February 6 after the West African country’s football team won the Africa Cup of Nations, defeating Egypt in the final.

Video posted to Instagram by @faychasow shows revelers lighting flares and dancing on the iconic Parisian street.

Senegal won 4-2 on penalties after the game remained scoreless following regulation and extra time. Credit: @faychasow via Storyful