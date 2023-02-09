You can send a Valentine's Day card to a child at Children's Hospital

Rumble

Mexican Chicken & Rice Ingredients 5 chicken thighs* 1 teaspoon paprika 1 teaspoon cumin 1 teaspoon oregano 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 1/2 cups long grain rice 1/2 onion, diced 4 garlic cloves, minced 2 1/4 cups water 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon powder 8 oz canned tomato sauce Lime wedges Chopped cilantro Directions Combined, paprika, cumin, oregano and garlic powder in a small bowl . Drizzle and rub oil all over the chicken. Sprinkle both sides with seasoning, salt, and pepper. Heat oil in a pan over medium high heat and sear chicken on both sides for 3 minutes. Remove, set aside and wipe and clean. Add more oil and sauté onions and garlic for 2 minutes over medium heat. Add rice and cook for another minute. Stir in water, tomato sauce and chicken bouillon powder. Return chicken back to the pan and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over medium low for 25 minutes or until rice is tender. Squeeze lime juice over the top and sprinkle over chop cilantro. Note *I used bone in chicken thighs and remove the skin.