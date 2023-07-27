Senators propose eliminating property tax system to reform property valuations
Senators propose eliminating property tax system to reform property valuation
Senators propose eliminating property tax system to reform property valuation
It's "a very sad state," Andrew Weissmann told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.
Footage filmed in May in Bakhmut shows Russian soldiers running away as Ukrainian military commanders laugh at them.
Melania Trump felt betrayed and disappointed by an array of friends, aides, and select Trump family members, according to The New York Times.
Ron DeSantis has been having a hard time out on the campaign trail lately convincing Republican voters that he should be their presidential nominee, and the Walt Disney Company isn’t about to make things any easier for the Florida governor. As dictated by federal court schedules, the Bob Iger-run media conglomerate filed its response today […]
Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesKYIV—The Kupiansk and Lyman axis of eastern Ukraine is rapidly spiraling into one of the hottest flashpoints of the war. The Ukrainian military reports that Russia has packed the region with more than 100,000 soldiers and 900 tanks—almost as many as the USSR deployed during the occupation of Afghanistan.For some on the front line, it’s a sign that Vladimir Putin is desperate for a chink of light in his disastrous war.“Putin has to sell at least some vict
"For those that still believe there was widespread voter fraud, these people are admitting they lied to you," election official Gabriel Sterling tweeted on Thursday.
The MSNBC anchor says Trump won't announce his D.C. arrest ahead of time because no one showed up in New York The post Lawrence O’Donnell Mocks Protest Turnout at Trump Arrests: ‘He Begged… They Did Not Come’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Joe Biden ruled out pardoning his son Hunter for federal crimes as his son’s controversial foreign business dealings continued to cast a shadow over his presidency.
Former Obama White House stenographer Mike McCormick joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss President Biden's role in Hunter's business dealings with Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administra
House Republicans in competitive districts often vote with the Georgia firebrand, according to a new study.
By comparison, the MSNBC host applauds President Biden for playing Hunter's ongoing investigation and plea deal “exactly by the book” The post Jen Psaki Suggests Trump Would Fire, Personally Attack Federal Prosecutor if Don Jr. Was Under Investigation (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Yulia told CNN her son lasted just three weeks on the frontline; the Russian defense ministry later recorded his death as the day he left prison.
It's unclear how much damage was caused by a Russian strike on a key Ukrainian air base that houses the planes that carry the Storm Shadow missile.
The GOP leader was giving an opening statement during a press conference when he abruptly stopped speaking and stood silently for several seconds.
As mystery swirls over Qin Gang's removal, questions have arisen over what this means for Chinese diplomacy.
Ukraine says it has recaptured the village of Staromaiorske in the occupied Donetsk region. Staromaiorske lies to the south of a number of small settlements that Ukraine has recaptured during its counteroffensive, which began in June. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had hinted at a significant win on the frontline last night.
Ukrainian forces are now focusing on bombarding Russian defenses with artillery rather than trying to pierce the front line with tanks, reports say.
Mr Trump hit out at Mr Romney after he called on GOP donors to strategise in order to keep Mr Trump from winning the party’s presidential nomination
Will this latest attempt to tackle insider trading in Washington be successful?