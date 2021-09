The Canadian Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marlon Mack is looking for a new NFL home. The Indianapolis Colts running back told reporters Thursday he and team officials have reached an agreement that allows him to find a trading partner where he could get more playing time. It's the first time Mack has spoken publicly since ESPN.com first reported he was seeking a trade. “It's tough when you get used to guys and things like that," he said. “But on the business side, sometimes you've got to speak for yourself because th