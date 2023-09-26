Senator Schumer Joins UAW Picket Line at Distribution Center in New York

New York Senator Chuck Schumer joined the United Auto Workers (UAW) picket line outside a Chrysler parts distribution center in Tappan, New York, on Tuesday, September 26.

In footage posted to X by UAW, Senator Schumer tells strikers, “We’re here with you, we’re going to fight until we win…we are going to persist and we are going to succeed.”

Schumer added in another clip that, “unions is what America’s all about.”

On Friday, September 22, union workers walked off the job in Tappan as the UAW expanded their strike against the Big Three car manufacturers to include distribution centers for GM and Stellantis, local news reported. According to local reports the union did not target Ford, as they have made progress in talks with the company. Credit: UAW International Union via Storyful