Senator Feinstein honored at San Francisco memorial

STORY: The event was attended by numerous notable politicians including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, as well as Feinstein's granddaughter, Eileen Mariano.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage and highlighted Feinstein's role in public service.

"Dianne had the courage to take on the many tough fights, even when she was faced with fierce opposition and political peril. And especially when her work was in defense of the Constitution and the security of the American people. Dianne commanded respect and she gave respect. She was a serious and gracious person who welcomed debate and discussion, but always required that it would be well informed and studied."

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer described Feinstein as "strong, unflappable, winning, fierce, practical, earnest."

"But one quality above all stands out in my mind and will forever set Dianne apart: integrity. Integrity. Dianne Feinstein was a leader of uncommon integrity," Schumer added.