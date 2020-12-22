Senate has votes to pass COVID-19 aid, government spending package
Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports from the Capitol on 'Fox News @Night'
The Toronto Raptors reportedly signed OG Anunoby to a four-year, $72-million extension, with a player option for 2024-25.
Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Maple Leafs and Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown.
Four teams lead the NFL with seven players each selected to the Pro Bowl.
Kevin Greene is dead at 58.
Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have both risen through the Raptors' franchise side-by-side but now, VanVleet acknowledges that Siakam is viewed differently than himself and is now compared to an upper echelon of NBA stars, something he needs to get used to.
Doug Pederson really had no other choice but to name Jalen Hurts the starter for Week 16.
La Russa was ordered to one day of home detention during a global pandemic.
Ben Roethlisberger isn't ready to hang up his cleats just yet.
The Bucks didn't get Bogdan Bogdanovic on their roster and will pay for the transgression with a lost pick.
CINCINNATI — Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.The Bengals (3-10-1) led 17-0 at halftime and survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 consecutive wins to start the season. Pittsburgh didn't get a first down until more than halfway through the second quarter.Cincinnati snapped a streak of 11 straight losses to Pittsburgh in most unlikely fashion, with Ryan Finley at quarterback. The second-year player, starting in place of injured No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow, completed seven passes for 89 yards, but his 23-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter all but sealed it for the Bengals.It was the second huge upset of this NFL weekend. Pittsburgh was a 14-point favourite, and the Los Angeles Rams were favoured by 17 before losing to the previously winless New York Jets on Sunday. It was the first time since the 1970s that two teams favoured by 14 points or more lost on the same weekend.Three weeks ago, the Steelers were on track for the top overall seed in the AFC, but now they could end up a wild card. Pittsburgh has tough matchups remaining against Indianapolis (10-4) and Cleveland (10-4), which trails the Steelers by one game in the AFC North.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL___Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacyMitch Stacy, The Associated Press
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Frank Schwab give their best bets for the Christmas Day slate of games in the NBA.
LSU allowed opposing teams to score at least 40 points in five games in 2020.
Monday was supposed to be a get-right game for the Steelers. It wasn't.
The Rams are going to have to quickly shake off a huge upset loss.
Even though there isn't a game, the NFL certainly left some big names off the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters.
Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill discuss the five biggest off-season storylines on the eve of the 2021 NBA regular season.
A standardbred racing double-header will run on Wednesday at Woodbine Mohawk Park as its final event of the season before COVID-19 restrictions shut down the track. Woodbine Entertainment made the announcement on Monday night as "an effort to provide horse people with additional racing opportunities prior to the mandated shutdown," that will kick in on Boxing Day. Ontario will go into lockdown on Saturday in an effort to bring soaring COVID-19 cases under control, a move the province announced earlier Monday. The lockdown will shutter all non-essential businesses, ban indoor gatherings, close restaurant dining rooms, and see all schools move classes online for the first week of the new year. It also means Ontarians are advised to stay home as much as possible. The restrictions will remain in place for southern Ontario until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario — where there are fewer cases — on Jan. 9. As a result of the suspension of racing, Woodbine Mohawk Park will be closed and not available for training as of Thursday. "While we are disappointed that we must temporarily suspend live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park, we continue to be supportive of the government's efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. "The safety of our employees, horse people, customers and communities will always be our highest priority. As we have demonstrated throughout the pandemic, we will continue to be leaders in health and safety and look forward to when we can safely resume live racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park that supports thousands of people in the region who depend on it." This report by The Canadian Press was first published December 21, 2020. The Canadian Press
The Reds are reportedly looking to move pitchers Sonny Gray and Luis Castillo, plus Howie Kendrick retires on this edition of FastCast
"Playing against old teammates never really ratcheted me up."
The Magic weren't the only team with notable signings on Monday.