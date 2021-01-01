Senate votes 81-13 to override Trump veto of annual defense bill
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns rang in the new year by practicing. With everything else that transpired over the past week, that was a major victory.They'll go for an even bigger one Sunday.After days of positive COVID-19 tests, disruptions and delays, the Browns found some normalcy and reopened their facility on Friday to resume getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly end a post-season drought stretching back to 2002.A season like no other is either going to end Sunday with a loss and bitter disappointment for the Browns (10-5) or continue with a victory that would launch them into the AFC playoffs for just the second time since their 1999 rebirth.“I feel the weight of it,” wide receiver Jarvis Landry said.It's been a heavy week for the Browns. They've had to shuffle players on and off the COVID-19 reserve list and will be missing at least three starters, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, when they face the AFC North champion Steelers (12-3).For the first time in three days, they didn't have any positive tests and now need to get through the next hours unscathed. Last week, their trip to play the New York Jets turned into a lost weekend after a positive test for linebacker B.J. Goodson led to four wide receivers, including Landry, being held out as close contacts.Landry, who missed the first game of his career, and the other wideouts are back. But the group will be missing assistant coach Chad O'Shea on Sunday because he tested positive for COVID-19.Coach Kevin Stefanski will again call on chief of staff Callie Brownson to fill in. She became the first woman in NFL history to handle in-game coaching duties on Nov. 29, when tight ends coach Drew Petzing didn’t travel to Jacksonville as his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child.“We will not miss a beat there,” Stefanski said.It seems the Browns handled the recent upheaval as well as could be expected. Players have grown accustomed to virtual meetings and adjusting on the fly, so the past few days were nothing out of the ordinary — at least by 2020-21 standards.“We are where we need to be from a preparation standpoint,” said Stefanski, who named defensive star Myles Garrett captain for the game. “We have not missed a beat in the Zoom meetings and the mental aspect of this. We got our work done Wednesday. We got some extra work done today. I am comfortable with where we are.”The Browns are also catching a break with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin resting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger along with defensive MVP candidate and league sacks leader T.J. Watt and other prominent starters. The Steelers are trying to get healthy for their first playoff game — which, depending on how things shake out, could be against Cleveland.But even with backup QB Mason Rudolph leading Pittsburgh's “B” team, the Browns know they've got their hands full as they try to complete a comeback that began after they went 0-16 in 2017.A win would restore pride to this football-mad city and its beloved franchise.“That would be special,” said Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, drafted by the Browns in 2014. “You put your heart and your soul and unfortunately your blood and sweat and tears into playing for this team, and they have given you everything.“You put so much into it and you get a lot out of it, but the end goal is to win Super Bowls. You see guys win it and you see friends win it that you talk to and they have a Super Bowl ring, and you want to be part of that conversation. Our next step is winning this game to get a shot at it.”That's all Landry wants.After coming to the Browns in a 2018 trade from Miami, the five-time Pro Bowler vowed to change the team's identity.“All of our dreams and our goals are aligned to be able to play these meaningful games, get into the playoffs and win championships here in Cleveland,” said Landry, who has played in one post-season game in seven NFL seasons. “I think the weight is not just on my shoulders, but it is on everybody’s shoulders."Everybody wants this really, really badly.”NOTES: Stefanski “feels good” that RG Wyatt Teller (ankle) will play after missing the past two games. ... Rookie G Nick Harris (knee) has been ruled out and his loss weakens a group that recently lost Chris Hubbard to a season-ending knee injury. ... LBs Sione Takitaki and Tae Davis (ankle injuries) are questionable as is OL Kendall Lamm (illness).___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty has become a very familiar sight for Manchester United. Being among the Premier League frontrunners has not been seen in recent years for the fallen giant.United went level on points with leader Liverpool with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Friday. The win was secured by Fernandes scoring his ninth spotkick since making his debut 11 months ago.While United is still behind Liverpool on goal difference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won one more and has the team looking well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since 2013.Alex Ferguson, who produced United's record-extending 20th English title before retiring eight years ago, was among just a few hundred allowed into Old Trafford to witness this New Year's Day game in a city in near-lockdown.A day after his 79th birthday, the Scot saw Anthony Martial head United in front in the 40th minute at the end of a counterattack started by Paul Pogba. And it was Pogba who won the penalty — from the restart after Bertrand Traoré's equalizer — that allowed Fernandes to clinch the win in the 61st minute.Such has been United's decline in the post-Ferguson years that only once — in 2018 under Jose Mourinho — has United finished second and then it was 19 points behind Manchester City.And when Solskjaer opened 2020 with United 27 points behind eventual champion Liverpool, the manager's days looked numbered.“It's such a big difference when you look 12 months back,” Solskjaer said. “It's a good position to be in but we need to improve and get better.”Key to United's transformation last season that secured a third-place finish was Fernandes arriving in the January transfer window.But it is the team's costliest player — Pogba — that Solskjaer will need to be making a consistent impact if the trophy is to be collected.“His physical presence is important for us,” Solskjaer said.After gaining possession five minutes before halftime inside his own half, Pogba headed the ball to Marcus Rashford, who flicked it for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to take down the right flank. A cross was then sent in for Martial to meet with a stooping header planted into the net for his third goal in six games.It’s not easy breaching Villa’s defence. This was only the second conceded in six games.So much of Villa's threat was coming on the left flank from Jack Grealish. At the start of the second half he beat Wan-Bissaka and sent in a cross which led to Ollie Watkins' header being turned over by goalkeeper David de Gea.But De Gea was beaten by Traoré from close range after Douglas Luiz let Grealish's cross go past him. The move started with a quickly taken free kick by John McGinn inside Villa's half that caught out United.But the lead didn't last long after Pogba tangled with Luiz's shoulders and almost appeared to trip himself over. But the penalty survived a VAR review for Fernandes to convert for his 11th league goal of the season.Fernandes did have a chance to extend the lead from open play with a shot pushed over that ensured a nervy conclusion to protect the lead.In stoppage time, De Gea kept out a powerful shot from Matty Cash and defender Eric Bailly scrambled a clearance to prevent Keinan Davis levelling.No wonder Bailly was so triumphant, roaring at the final whistle. Fernandes went over to embrace him.“It’s a fantastic block at the end,” Solskjaer said. “I didn’t enjoy the last 10 minutes that much because I think we could have seen out the game out in a better way.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It appears the Denver Broncos are all getting a mulligan for 2020, their fourth consecutive losing season and fifth without a trip to the playoffs.Vic Fangio, Drew Lock and Pat Shurmur will try to engineer an end to the organization's playoff drought in 2021.General manager John Elway reiterated earlier this week that Fangio will be back next season even though he’s 12-19 as head coach, marginally better than the 11-21 mark that got his predecessor fired.Elway and Fangio also indicated the Broncos remain all in on Drew Lock, who has 14 touchdown passes to go with 15 interceptions and whose 72.5 passer rating ranks 35th in the league, ahead of only Sam Darnold among qualifying quarterbacks.“I think he’s continued to show his talent. He’s capable of making very good throws, he’s done that throughout the season," Fangio said. “Obviously, we have to cut down on the interceptions.”Fangio also reaffirmed his support for Pat Shurmur, who will stay in charge of the NFL’s 27th-ranked offence that's averaged 19 1/2 points per game, better only than the Jets and Giants.The Broncos had high hopes heading into the season but were done in by an injury epidemic (Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, Jurrell Casey) and the pandemic (they played one game without any QBs and another with a 31-year-old “COVID-19 kicker” who missed three of four kicks, and defensive co-ordinator Ed Donatell was out all of November).The Broncos (5-10) host Las Vegas (7-8) Sunday and instead of playing for a playoff spot they’re jockeying for draft position. They can finish the weekend anywhere from the fifth pick to the 15th selection.“I have no idea where we may fall in regards to the draft at this point,” Fangio said Friday.What he does know is there won’t be wholesale changes this off-seasonFANGIO FUTUREAlthough radio hosts have debated Fangio's future for months, his return in 2021 wasn't much in question given the spate of injuries the team endured.Fangio was asked Monday if upper management has told him he’ll be back for a third season, and he said, “That’s been the indication all along, yes.”For good measure, Elway told the team’s flagship station, KOA News Radio, that Fangio’s job is indeed safe.LOCKED INLock’s league-leading 18 turnovers includes 15 interceptions, tied with benched Eagles QB Carson Wentz for most in the NFL. He's 4-8 this season after going 4-1 last season.“You look at the roster, there’s a lot of good, young football players we believe in, and Drew showed some flashes,” Elway told the team's website this week. “Obviously, he’s been very inconsistent but showed some flashes. And we still have high hopes for Drew that with a good off-season, a lot of hard work this off-season, a lot of film study, that he can come back and be a very good quarterback in this league.”STEADY SHURMURAs the season went along, Shurmur showed flexibility in adapting his philosophies, and Fangio said this week that he believes his old-school offensive co-ordinator is a good fit for Denver’s fresh faces.“Yes, I do. I think Pat’s a great fit,” Fangio said. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge. I think he’s got a calm demeanour. He has been doing a good job of mixing our run/pass plays on the early downs, both what type of runs we’ve run and short, intermediate, and deep throws."I think it’s been a learning process for all guys. The players learning the system and Pat learning our players and what’s the best formula, what’s the best approach with the guys we have. I’m excited about what Pat can bring to us moving forward.”MILLER’S MILLIONSWhat about Miller, who missed the entire season with a freak ankle injury?The Broncos have a club option that must be exercised by the first day of the new league year in March that would guarantee him $7 million. Miller is due $17.5 million in salary in 2021, the final year of his seven-year, $114 million contract he signed months after his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance.“I’m sure I’ll be asked that, and I like Von,” Fangio said Friday about whether he’ll give Elway his input. “I think one of the most disappointing things of this season was when he went down, because I really, really thought he was going to have a really good season for us and for himself.“He put a lot of time and effort into the off-season. He had a great vision and focus, and I think if he does the same thing this off-season that he did last off-season, that he can get back to that same point.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Justin Herbert had just turned 10 years old when Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne was drafted by the Dolphins.Think that's wild? The Chargers QB was still in high school the most recent time Henne started a game.That makes quite the matchup Sunday when the 22-year-old Herbert, who has surpassed just about all expectations during his breakout rookie season, starts for the Chargers in Kansas City.Opposite him will be the 35-year-old Henne, who takes over for Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs (14-1) rest their starters with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs already secured.“I mean, it's the opportunity to go out there and be a starter in the NFL. You don't take it for granted,” said Henne, whose previous start came on Sept. 21, 2014, when he was benched by the Jaguars in favour of rookie Blake Bortles.“Play like you're 20,” Henne added with a wry grin. “Go out there and be you.”Or at least like you're 22 — Herbert won't turn 23 until March. Yet his first year with the Chargers (6-9) has been a success everywhere but the win-loss column, where they will once again miss the playoffs.Since taking over for Tyrod Taylor for their Week 2 game against Kansas City, Herbert has thrown for 4,034 yards with 28 touchdowns, setting an NFL rookie record for TD passes in a season. He's also set a rookie record with seven 300-yard passing games, and he needs 340 yards passing against the Chiefs — who figure to rest most of their starters — to break Andrew Luck's rookie record of 4,374 yards set during the 2012 season.“You blink and you realize you're in Week 17,” Herbert said, “and it feels like it was just yesterday we played the Kansas City Chiefs. I just think it's gone by so fast; this season has gone by so fast. It seems like yesterday.”Just because the Chiefs are resting most of their starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Chargers are out of playoff contention, there is still plenty of reasons for both teams to put forward their best effort.The Chiefs can match the 2011 Packers with the best record by a Super Bowl champion with a win, not to mention break the franchise record by winning their 11th consecutive game. They also would feel a lot better going into their coveted bye knowing they played well, given that they struggled mightily on offence in last week's win over Atlanta.The Chargers, meanwhile, have won their past three games behind winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, and knocking off their biggest impediment to progress in the AFC West would cap a strong finish heading into the off-season.“We've always had a good plan against these guys,” said Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, whose team took the Chiefs to overtime in Week 2. “They're a tough opponent. We've had some success against them when we haven't turned the ball over, but that's why they're the world champs. They have those guys that cause havoc.”HEALTH CHECKBoth teams will likely sit anybody with any sort of injury. For the Chiefs, that means wide receivers Sammy Watkins (calf) and Tyreek Hill (hamstring), running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and Le'Veon Bell (knee), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back) and linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring).For the Chargers, defensive end Joey Bosa (shin and concussion), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) and cornerbacks Casey Hayward Jr. (hamstring) have been ruled out. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry will also miss the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.CHARGING TO THE FINISHLos Angeles has not won three straight division games since closing the 2013 season with wins over the Broncos, Raiders and, coincidentally, the Chiefs, who also rested several starters in that game. A victory Sunday would accomplish that along with giving the Chargers their first four-game win streak since the 2018 season.PAGING EBThe Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy figures to be among the hottest names on the coaching carousel next week, and coach Andy Reid indicated he could give his offensive co-ordinator a bigger role on Sunday as an audition. “Whatever needs to be done there will take place,” Reid said. “I have no problem with all that stuff.”CATCHING KELCEThere's a good chance Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gets Sunday off after dealing with some nagging injuries the past few weeks. At this point he is second in the league with 1,416 yards receiving, which means he will fall short of becoming the first tight end to lead the league. He already has set the Chiefs record with 105 catches this season.ROOKIE RETURNSHerbert isn't the only rookie to make a big impression in Los Angeles. Fellow first-round pick Kenneth Murray needs two tackles to pass Derwin James for most by a Chargers rookie since 2000. The linebacker has started every game and played 92 per cent of defensive snaps, and he trails only the Panthers' Jeremy Chinn for most tackles among all rookies.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Skretta, The Associated Press
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd has gone to a hospital after feeling abdominal pain shortly before practice.Floyd left the Rams' training complex for the hospital Friday as a precaution, a team spokesman said.Floyd ranks eighth in the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks in his strong debut season with the Rams (9-6), who host the Cardinals on Sunday. Los Angeles needs a win over Arizona or a loss by the Chicago Bears to make the playoffs.“He has done such a great job for us,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Floyd. "He has been so steady, so consistent, so versatile. ... I think he’s playing as well as he’s ever played in his career, and that’s a big statement, because I think he’s been a really underrated player in this league if you’re watching the tape and you see what he does snap-in and snap-out, instead of just looking at his stat sheet.”Floyd spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bears, but has put together the most prolific season of his career since signing a one-year, $10 million deal with Los Angeles as a free agent.Along with his success as an edge rusher, Floyd has 53 tackles, 18 quarterback hits and 11 1/2 tackles for loss along with two fumble recoveries and strong play in run defence and pass coverage.Although he never became the pass-rushing dynamo expected after his first-round selection in Chicago, Floyd has evolved into an all-around playmaker in Los Angeles under rookie defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley, his former position coach with the Bears.“He’s playing as well as I’ve ever seen him play,” Staley said. “I think he’s become the best version of himself. This guy is a Pro Bowl-calibre player in every way. I’ve coached Khalil Mack. I’ve coached Von Miller. I’ve coached Bradley Chubb. (Floyd) is having as complete a season as any edge player in the NFL."Floyd would be among the top pass rushers available on the free agent market next spring, and McVay said Friday that the Rams hope to re-sign Floyd. Los Angeles acquired him last year as a replacement for Dante Fowler, who parlayed his 1 1/2 seasons of success as a pass rusher alongside Aaron Donald into a lucrative free-agent deal with Atlanta.“He’s not talked about like the other pass rushers, (but) he should be,” Donald said of Floyd. “He’s got to continue to do it. He’s having a great year, but he’s got to finish this year strong and come back even better next year. You continue to build off the success, (but) teams already know who he is when they watch film. To get that household name, you’ve got to do it year in and year out.”Los Angeles is already planning to face the Cardinals on Sunday without starting quarterback Jared Goff, leading rusher Darrell Henderson, leading receiver Cooper Kupp and starting defensive tackle Michael Brockers. Goff and Henderson are injured, while Kupp and Brockers are on the COVID-19 reserve list.Rookie Cam Akers, the Rams' second-leading rusher, also might miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain. He participated in Friday's practice on a limited basis.Los Angeles is on its first two-game losing streak of the season heading into the regular-season finale.NOTES: LB Micah Kiser is out for Sunday, McVay confirmed. The Rams' second-leading tackler hasn't played since Nov. 23. ... McVay says Akers’ availability will be a game-time decision. ... Although McVay said he “will be rooting for my buddy Matt LaFleur,” the Green Bay head coach and McVay's former assistant, he won't be asking for updates on the Packers-Bears game on the SoFi Stadium sideline Sunday: “We’re not naive to what the circumstances are surrounding that. But the reality is you don’t have to watch them if you handle your own business, and that’s where our focus is.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLGreg Beacham, The Associated Press
Canada did the work to top its pool at the world junior men's hockey championship and earn an advantageous quarterfinal matchup with the Czech Republic.However, Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said the Czechs finishing fourth in their pool doesn't make them a pushover."We need to remain humble," the coach said Friday.The winner of Saturday's game advances to Monday's semifinal against the victor of the Slovakia-United States quarterfinal.Russia and Germany square off in Saturday's first quarterfinal with the winner meeting the same from the Sweden-Finland quarterfinal.The gold and bronze-medal games are Tuesday at Rogers Place.Quarterfinals are tense affairs that propel a country towards a medal game, and dash medal hopes.Canada was ousted from medal contention in a quarterfinal loss two years ago in Vancouver, where the host country fell 2-1 in overtime to eventual champion Finland.Canada (4-0) is favoured against the Czech Republic (2-2), but Tourigny points to the Czechs' 2-0 blanking of Russia in the preliminary round, and their strong five-on-five play in a tough pool."The Czechs did us a favour by beating the Russians and showing how good they can be," Tourigny said. "There's no way we'll take them lightly."Canada may be down to a dozen forwards Saturday. Alex Newhook suffered what looked like a shoulder injury in the first period of Thursday's 4-1 win over Finland and didn't skate Friday. Tourigny called Newhook's chances of playing Saturday "50-50.""If it was today, he would not play," the coach said.Connor Zary, who started the tournament as Canada's 13th forward, will get more ice time if Newhook can't dress.The Calgary Flames prospect has talked with retired NHL veteran Shane Doan during the tournament. Doan, who co-owns Zary's Kamloops Blazers club team, played for Canada in a Winter Olympics and in five world championships."He said 'no matter what you've got to do, you've got to keep telling yourself you're going to be ready. You've got to write things down and remember those thing. Those things are little things you're going to do when that opportunity arises,'" Zary said. "That's something I kind of took to heart and knew that no matter what, I'm going to get a chance to prove myself."Canada's speed up front — every forward is an NHL first-round draft pick — and a relentless forecheck has emerged as the host country's strengths.Pool A the easier of the two, Canada didn't get a real measure of itself until facing Finland.The Finns are capable of engaging Canada in all three zones, but the hosts didn't let them by dominating puck possession.Opposing teams haven't had the puck enough yet to get 20 shots on Canadian starter Devon Levi in a game.The 19-year-old's challenge has been staying warm and maintaining concentration through quiet stretches to make saves when needed."It can be a be a tough situation when you don't have a shot for an extended period of time and suddenly have a scoring chance against, or you get buzzed in your zone, or you're penalty killing and you need to make the difference," Tourigny said. "He did a really good job at it so far."The Czechs haven't finished in the medals since a bronze in 2005 and last won the tournament in 2001 in Moscow.Nine Czechs returned from the squad that lost 5-0 to Sweden in last year's quarterfinal in Ostrava, Czech Republic.Big-minute defenceman Michael Krutil returns to the Czech lineup Saturday after serving a one-game suspension for slew-footing.Krutil's defensive partner Radek Kucerik spent last season with the Saskatoon Blades and was coached by Canadian assistant coach Mitch Love.The Czechs split goaltending duties evenly in the preliminary round between Los Angeles Kings draft pick Lukas Parik and second-year netminder Nick Malik.Parik posted a 30-save shutout against Russia.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
New Year's Day is the biggest holiday on Japan's calendar, but this year's festivities have been subdued due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections and by stay-at-home calls from the government. Despite the gloom, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga released a written statement on Friday expressing confidence that the "Olympic Games will be held this summer." Even as Tokyo, in recent days, reported for the first time over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases, Suga expressed hope that, by going ahead, the Games could serve as a "symbol of global solidarity." Japan is currently responding to the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19, which has prompted a ban on non-residential arrivals. While Japan has fared better than most – with approximately 230,000 cases and just under 3,400 deaths – the Olympics are a half year or so away, with the opening ceremony scheduled for July 23, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24. The Island nation is also battling rising Olympic-related costs stemming from the pandemic. The $7.3 billion US that organizers first cited when Tokyo won the bid in 2013 is all but fantasy now. Some experts believe the costs are much higher, with a recent University of Oxford study pegging them closer to $25 billion. Despite the optimism of organizers and IOC officials, the public remains skeptical about hosting a mega, multi-sport event featuring more than 11,000 athletes from around the world. According to polling in December, by the public broadcaster NHK, 63 per cent of respondents said the Games should be postponed again or cancelled. Just 27 per cent said they should take place.
