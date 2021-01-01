Senate overrides Trump's veto of annual defense spending bill
Fox News correspondent Rich Edson joins 'America's News HQ' with the latest from the White House
During the summer, with baseball just returning from its hiatus and the NHL and NBA scrambling to build “bubbles” to complete their interrupted seasons, many scoffed at the prospect of the NFL going through a four-month schedule on time.Without cancellations or significant delays, too, likely even to the staging of the Super Bowl.It's now 2021, and while the league isn't gloating about getting every regular-season game played in an NFL stadium, maybe it should. When the Eagles host Washington for the season finale, a sense of achievement and relief would be natural.“It's been a tremendous accomplishment by our players and clubs, all personnel who have worked on this, and certainly our relationship with the players association,” says Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice-president of communications, public affairs and policy. “As we are thinking about Feb. 7 and getting to the Super Bowl, we all think about the many weeks it has taken to get here with an appreciation and gratitude.”Miller is understating the timeline. The NFL began formulating its plans and protocols to mitigate COVID-19 even before the 2020 business year began in March. Virtual reality became, well, virtual reality when such events as free agency, the draft, and all off-season activities went remote. A series of protocols, updated throughout the year, were designed to make team practice facilities and stadiums as safe as possible during the pandemic.Preseason games were cancelled — a four-game exhibition schedule would seem a thing of the past — and the schedule kicked off on time in September. Stadiums generally were empty of fans, creating an eerie environment in places such as Lambeau Field and the Linc that usually rock with noise and enthusiasm from the stands. Eventually, enough places allowed socially distanced fans in some buildings, and the NFL reached 1 million in attendance, something it approaches in one full week of regular-season games under normal circumstances.The financial hit has been enormous, estimated at $2 billion in revenue losses. No, that doesn't mean franchises will beg poverty or disappear. Broadcast contracts make up for much of the negative impact. But the lack of ticket sales and spending at games and at the draft that was planned for last April in Las Vegas, plus a scaled-down Super Bowl week, affects everything from the profit line to the salary cap — which could be stagnant for 2021, forcing most every team to scramble.Scrambling became a necessity for the clubs experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks (Baltimore, Tennessee, Denver, New England, Cleveland) and even some of their opponents as games were delayed and moved. For the first time in the modern era, the NFL played on every day of the week, with a juicy Thanksgiving night matchup between Baltimore and Pittsburgh winding up hitting the field the following Wednesday.Denver used a converted wide receiver at quarterback when its entire QB group was barred for a game against New Orleans. Cleveland saw its top four wideouts sidelined for a game, too. Both the Broncos and Browns were beaten in those contests.“It’s kind of the times that we’re living in right now,” Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said when he was forced to sit out a matchup with Tampa Bay. Detroit lost, too.Along with the Lions' Matt Patricia, head coaches losing their jobs during the season were Dan Quinn in Atlanta and Bill O'Brien in Houston, where he also was general manager. Fellow GMs Bob Quinn in Detroit, Thomas Dimitroff in Atlanta and Dave Caldwell in Jacksonville were fired.Also gone: Redskins. The Washington franchise, after years of social and racial protests about the nickname, ditched it in a year of social and racial reckoning.Players and franchises across the pro football landscape launched or took part in initiatives emphasizing equality, education, voter registration, police and prison reform, and economic irregularities. They donated time and money — lots of both — to those programs, even during the pandemic.“I hope that happens for years and years to come because we know how powerful the shield is and the NFL can be,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said, “and there could be a lot of good change coming with that support.”On the field, there was the rise of the Dolphins and Browns, both on the verge of qualifying for the post-season in their finales Sunday. Tampa Bay, with some 43-year-old guy named Tom Brady at quarterback, snapped a 12-season post-season drought.And the demise of the Texans, Jets, Eagles, Vikings and, most notably, the 2019 NFC champion 49ers, and the Brady-less Patriots.Rookies made their mark, too, including quarterbacks Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Joe Burrow of the Bengals, whose season was cut short by a knee injury as he was setting first-year QB records that Herbert eventually surpassed. Running backs James Robinson in Jacksonville, Antonio Gibson in Washington, Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Kansas City, Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis, and J.K. Dobbins in Baltimore were terrific.So were receivers Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, Brandon Aiyuk in San Francisco and Chase Claypool in Pittsburgh. Offensive linemen went high in the draft, and a few came through right away: Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs, the Jets' Mekhi Becton, Cleveland’s Jedrick Wills, Miami’s Austin Jackson and the Giants' Andrew Thomas.Defensive rookies making their marks ranged from Chase Young in Washington to Jeremy Chinn in Carolina to Patrick Queen in Baltimore to Raekwon Davis in Miami to Julian Blackmon in Indianapolis.But for every newcomer who turned heads, there were the injuries that sidelined stars. Denver didn't have LB Von Miller all season. Dallas lost QB Dak Prescott, the Giants were without RB Saquon Barkley, Cleveland saw WR Odell Beckham Jr. go down, and Carolina barely had 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.Perennial offensive line dominators Tyron Smith of the Cowboys and Mike Pouncey of the Chargers were absent. So were DE Nick Bosa, LB Chandler Jones, and CB Richard Sherman.All of that on top of the COVID-19 complications.“It’s just you never knew when that was going to happen," Jets coach Adam Gase says. "It’s hard to sit there and prepare for it because you never knew where it was coming from and what position group would be affected or what players will be affected. I mean, it was a valuable learning experience, to say the least.”So here we are, beginning 2021 with a relatively bright outlook. No one can say that was totally expected.___AP Pro Football Writers Arnie Stapleton and Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
The disconcerting familiarity of games played in empty stadiums ushered in a new year which carried over the same uncertainties facing world football.With a second wave of COVID-19 ravaging so many countries — accelerated by mutant strains — even continuing competitions without disruption remains a challenge.Bringing supporters back to games was tried across Europe but increasingly rolled back as 2020 ended, until the turnstiles were closed completely. Games in all major European leagues will be played to the backdrop of silence at the start of 2021, the sterile environment devoid of the raucous atmospheres which players feed off.Keeping the show continuing — before the mass rollout of vaccines — is the focus for competition organizers, avoiding lengthy pauses with no games that can lead to costly rebates to broadcasters.The English Premier League continued playing over the Christmas period. But now that the league is reporting a record number of coronavirus cases, ensuring matches and training sessions aren't spreading infections should be the priority.“I know it might not be a nice thing to say, but they’re tough times for everybody," Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Friday. "We enjoy watching our football, but safety and health have to come first.”What 2020 showed world football is that, however much governing bodies like UEFA express a determination not to be derailed by a virus outbreak, the pandemic can ultimately take decisions out of their hands.Postponed last year, planning for the rescheduled European Championship remains in flux. Before UEFA can think about whether fans will be allowed into games, it first has to consider where the matches will be staged.The logistics were already most challenging for the Euros — playing in 12 cities in 12 stadiums across Europe — even before COVID-19 came along. Alternative plans are being considered that could considerably scale back the number of venues used if circumstances haven't improved enough.Staging the delayed Gold Cup and Copa America across the Americas are less tricky operations across June and July but still rely on protecting the team environments from being breached by coronavirus outbreaks.If organizing a 24-team competition across Europe during a pandemic wasn't time-consuming enough for the governing body, UEFA has to resolve another complex situation. The future of its club competitions also remains in flux, with disputes over the Champions League format requiring a resolution.The power struggles that were dividing European football at the dawn of 2020 persist.“There is no more time for egoistic ideas — there is no more time for selfishness,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in the hours after reluctantly calling off Euro 2020 for last year. “This is a reset of the world football.”But almost 10 months on, Ceferin is still mediating between the conflicting priorities of clubs and leagues determined to reshape or protect the Champions League.There are ongoing threats of launching breakaway competitions as the elite teams — seemingly led by Real Madrid — chase bigger windfalls while alienating the powerful clubs from the majority of smaller teams. Talk of a European Super League could only intensify as the powerhouses endure an unusual season of upheaval with Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all starting the new year not topping their leagues.An overhaul of the English leagues by the six biggest teams was foiled last year when a seemingly benevolent offer — to help clubs struggling financially during the pandemic — was unmasked as what looked like a naïve power grab. But the demise of "Project Big Picture" did not dampen the desire for revolution.It was the activism of players, though, that shone in 2020 and emboldens them in the new year to use their platforms on the field to bring about change helping wider society.In England, players continue to take a knee before kickoff — filling the stadium silence with powerful symbolism in the pursuit of greater diversity in the game and an end to racism. Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford showed how a player can challenge a government on child hunger and force an about-turn in policy.Health matters away from the pandemic and poverty caused by it also consume football as concerns grow about the long-term impact of heading the ball.The new year brings about one of the most significant changes to prevent players suffering from brain injuries as concussion substitutes are trialed from this month. It could also be the year heading is scaled back, in training at least, as studies highlight the dementia risks for former professionals.“Just heading a ball, one does not get a concussion,” said Michael Grey, a neuroscientist at University of East Anglia in England. “Yet the brain is still wobbling around inside the cranium, there’s still a little bit of damage that goes on. And it’s that damage over years of heading the ball that creates the neurodegeneration."It is a sobering warning that puts all the squabbling over competition formats, video assistant referees and match postponement decisions during the pandemic into perspective.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
James Cook didn't play on Friday after he flew home to be with his family.
The NBA doled out fines for Wednesday’s altercation between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.
NEW YORK — The NBA fined three players a total of $85,000 on Friday for their roles in a dustup during a game between Charlotte and Dallas.The Mavericks' James Johnson was fined $40,000. For the Hornets, Cody Martin lost $25,000 and Caleb Martin $20,000.The commotion happened with about 2:40 left in Wednesday's game, a 118-99 victory by Charlotte.The NBA said Johnson deliberately pushed Cody Martin out of bounds, “aggressively confronting him and initiating the incident." Cody Martin's fine was for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.Caleb Martin was fined for entering the action and making contact with a referee.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The NFL has chosen 11 athletes from nine countries to compete for a spot in the 2021 International Player Pathway Program.Instituted in 2017, the program aims to provide elite international athletes an opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and possibly earn a spot on an a team roster.“Since its creation in 2017, this program has been a part of the league’s continuous efforts to strengthen the pipeline of international players in the NFL,” said Damani Leech, the NFL's international chief operating officer.Chosen for the program are LB Aaron Donkor (Germany), RB Taku Lee (Japan), DL Yoann Miangue (France), DE Leonel Misangumukini (Austria), DE Adedayo Odeleye (United Kingdom), LB Ayo Oyelola (United Kingdom), OL Max Pircher (Italy), TE Sammis Reyes (Chile), TE Bernhard Seikovits (Austria), DL Lone Toailoa (New Zealand) and OL Alfredo Gutierrez (Mexico). Soon they will begin training in the United States, seeking a practice squad position for next season.One NFL division to be chosen at random will receive the international players. At the conclusion of training camp, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team.___MOTOR CITY SOCIAL JUSTICE INITIATIVESThe Detroit Lions are investing $490,000 through grants to organizations as part of the team’s social justice initiative.Lions players and ownership launched Detroit Lions Inspire Change after the 2018 season. This week, the team announced a list of grantees for 2021 who will receive funding.Recipients include the Henry Ford Health System COVID-19 Emergency Needs Fund, as well as the Motor City Mitten Mission, which is dedicated to helping the homeless, the needy and the sick.The Detroit Lions Academy, the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the Detroit Justice Center, the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and the Downtown Boxing Gym were listed as well.The Lions also said they would support The Empowerment Plan, which aims to elevate families from the cycle of homelessness by hiring single parents from local homeless shelters, as well as HAVEN’s Redefine program, a development course for high school and college-age men to help end gender-based violence. The team also listed the Pure Heart Foundation, which was designed to provide services to benefit the children of incarcerated parents.“Through Inspire Change, we have been able to impact the local community in a personal way,” defensive end Trey Flowers said. “We understand that as an organization and as human beings, we must do our due diligence to inspire and uplift each other while we can. Our initiative helps those in need and provides a reminder of what society needs us all to do – and that is to give back.”___GOOD HEALTHVikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will make it through a sixth straight season – he first became a full-time starter for Washington in 2015 and signed with Minnesota in 2018 – without missing a game to injury. The only other NFL quarterbacks to do so during that span are Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.Rivers and Wilson have started all 95 games since the beginning of 2015, one more than Cousins and Matt Ryan.Cousins was held out of the final game in 2019 with Minnesota’s spot in the playoffs clinched. Ryan’s absence was in 2019, due to an ankle injury. Brady missed four games in 2016, but that was for a suspension from the league.“There have been a lot of answered prayers,” Cousins said, adding: “Yes, I have taken a few hits. That’s part of the game. I think the key is my teammates and coaches have done a good job of preventing those hits that would actually keep you out.”___BRONCOS' "WE STAND FOR"As part of the Denver Broncos’ Inspire Change program, the team had donated more than $250,000 to player-designated social justice programs in Colorado and the players’ local communities.Players selected five Colorado programs and organizations to receive $40,000. The recipients include organizations that focus on education and youth, bail and criminal justice reform, and community mental health resources.Also, five organizations selected by participating players and coaches have received a total of $52,500 through the Broncos’ “We Stand For” program, including The Justin Simmons Foundation.Started this season, the “We Stand For” initiative provides players, coaches and staff the opportunity to use the club’s digital platforms and financial resources to support nonprofits working on social justice issues.Simmons said he hopes the NFL continues pushing for social justice even after the events of 2020, including widespread protests, begin to fade.“I hope that happens for years and years to come because we know how powerful the shield is and the NFL can be,” Simmons said, “and there could be a lot of good change coming with that support.”___DAK HAS RYAN'S SUPPORT IN REHABSunday's matchup will be the first time the Cowboys and Giants have played since Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending ankle injury on a freakish play on Oct. 11 when he was tackled by New York defensive back Logan Ryan.Ryan felt sick after the incident and had his people reach out to Prescott that night. He sent Prescott a couple of books to read.While the two haven’t had a chance to talk during the season, Ryan knows what Prescott is experiencing. He fractured his left leg playing for Tennessee in a game against the Giants at the end of the 2018 season.“I snapped my leg on a fluke play,” Ryan said Wednesday. “It really made me a better player, it made me become maniacal with my workouts, maniacal with my training. It was my first time missing football games, so I came back with just a deeper level of appreciation for the game and a deeper hunger and a deeper work ethic. I really started waking up earlier."I reached out to Dak soon after that (incident). Haven’t been in touch much since –- obviously we’re both pretty busy human beings at this time of the year –- but I wish him the best of luck and I’m sure he’s having a great recovery from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen.”___AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Arnie Stapleton and Dave Campbell and Sports Writers Tom Canavan and Noah Trister contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer will have a familiar staff for the next CFL season.The Ticats announced their 2021 coaching staff Friday, and seven of Steinauer's assistants from the 2019 season are set to return.Linebackers coach Robin Ross, defensive line coach Randy Melvin, defensive backs coach and special teams assistant Craig Butler and wide receivers coach Jarryd Baines are among those returning from the 2019 staff.They will join Steinauer, offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Condell, defensive co-ordinator Mark Washington and special teams co-ordinator Jeff Reinebold, who signed contract extensions last month.Mike Gibson, who joined the Ticats in 2020, was named offensive line coach.Steinauer won the Annis Stukus Trophy as CFL coach of the year in 2109 after leading Hamilton to a league-best 15-3 regular-season record in his rookie season as a head coach.The Ticats advanced to the Grey Cup, where they were defeated 33-12 by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The league is planning to return this year.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.The Canadian Press
According to multiple reports, the NHL is planning to stage a two-game "Outdoor Weekend" showcase at Lake Tahoe in Nevada during the 2020-21 season. The event will likely feature the Colorado Avalanche vs. the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20, followed by the Boston Bruins vs. the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 21. During a challenging season, the NHL is interested in holding picturesque events, which according to The Athletic's Scott Burnside will feature a rink built around the final holes of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort—which hosts a popular celebrity golf tournament. Roughly 400 people, including players, team staff and workers will be allowed to attend but no fans says Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, who was the first to report the story. Friedman says the event will give broadcasters a unique opportunity to capture footage using drones.
The Associated Press will hand out its individual NFL awards on the night before the Super Bowl in Tampa. Until then, here are some off-the-beaten track honours to consider.BEST GAME: In Week 9, the first professional matchup of Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray lived up to the hype. The two young quarterbacks traded pinpoint passes, timely scrambles and other big plays in a dazzling show of the league’s future. Miami won 34-31. Tagovailoa led a 93-yard drive to tie it before Jason Sanders made a 50-yard field goal. Arizona's Zane Gonzalez missed a 49-yarder that would have tied it.Runner-up: There's lots of support for Baltimore's last-second shootout win at Cleveland in Week 14. For drama, it's a good choice. For football, not so much. Was it the Big 12 we were watching? Or simply touch football with no defence? Exciting, yes. Classic, nope.WORST GAME: Some day, the league will learn to keep the Lions off national TV. In Week 16, they got a Saturday afternoon matchup with Tampa Bay. Lowly Detroit lost to Tampa Bay 47-7 — the game wasn’t that close. If the Buccaneers showed no mercy and left Tom Brady in after he threw four touchdowns in the first half, they might have broken the NFL record that Washington scored, 72 points against the Giants in 1966.Runner-up: Pretty much anything involving the Jaguars.BEST CELEBRATION: Get a look at the Colts' Nyheim Hines doing his best Simone Biles imitation, not only in the end zone but on his way to it, against Detroit.Runner-up: Aaron Rodgers' simple “I LOVE GOLD” declaration after running for a touchdown against Carolina.WORST CELEBRATION: New York Jets fans' reaction to their team breaking its winless string by beating the Rams in Week 15 — removing any chance to draft Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.Runner-up: All of those preening for the sideline videoboard shows when a penalty erased the big play.BEST PLAY OF THE YEAR: HAIL MURRAY, naturally. When it comes to desperation heaves, so much must go right. Some of it didn't on this one at the end of Arizona's “miracle” victory over Buffalo. Kyler Murray nearly got knocked down. He had to scramble left. And DeAndre Hopkins had to outjump three defenders — all in as good a position to grab the ball as he was. He did, and the highlight will be shown forever.Runner-up: Not everything that happens in Vegas stays there. Ryan Fitzpatrick's 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins while being dragged down by his facemask set up a winning field goal in Week 16 with 1 second remaining, putting Miami on the verge of playoff qualification.WORST PLAY OF THE YEAR: Of course this category includes the awful Jets. With New York on the verge of its first victory on Dec. 6 against Las Vegas, ahead 28-24 lead with 15 seconds left, defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams inexplicably called an all-out blitz. Derek Carr read it, lofted a pass for Henry Ruggs III, who zipped passed rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — who had no safety help — for a 46-yard touchdown and the win. Williams was fired the next day.Runners-up: Dallas' fake punt on fourth-and-10 at its 24 down four points early in the fourth quarter against Washington. It flopped, Washington scored on the next play to trigger a 21-point quarter on Thanksgiving.And Giants QB Daniel Jones tripping over his own feet at the end of an 80-yard run.MOST IMPROVED PLAYER (OFFENSE): Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.It would be fair in September to say, “Who?” Tonyan made his third season a breakout year. Through 15 games, he has 50 receptions, 568 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's been an added piece Rodgers desperately needed. Tonyan previously had 14 catches.Runners-up: Las Vegas WR Nelson Agholor, Buffalo QB Josh Allen, Carolina WR Robby Anderson, Arizona TE Dan Arnold, Indianapolis RB Hines, Detroit TE T.J. Hockenson, Dallas TE Dalton Schultz, Cleveland G Wyatt Teller, Washington TE Logan Thomas.MOST IMPROVED PLAYER (Defence): Arizona LB Haason Reddick, finally placed in the right position on the outside, has become a force and has 12 1-2 sacks as well as playing the run well. Good timing for the 2017 first-round draft pick who becomes a free agent after the season.Runners-up: Carolina DE Brian Burns, New Orleans DE Trey Hendrickson, New England CB J.C. Jackson, Atlanta LB Foye Oluokon, Tennessee DT Jeffery Simmons, Rams CB Darious Williams.MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER (OFFENSE): We're being harsh here, perhaps, but after a record-setting 2019 in which Saints receiver Michael Thomas won top offensive player honours, he has been hurt, testy, even unco-operative and seemingly disinterested at times. We get the feeling Thomas, if healthy, could make this choice look foolish in the post-season.Runners-up: Houston WR Randall Cobb, Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott, Atlanta RB Todd Gurley, New England QB Cam Newton, Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz (Eagles O-line, too).MOST DISAPPOINTING PLAYER (Defence): Jadeveon Clowney signed with Tennessee on Sept. 7, reuniting with Titans coach Mike Vrabel after having his best season with Vrabel as his defensive co-ordinator in Houston in 2017. The contract gave Clowney a chance to earn up to $15 million, far less than what he wanted in free agency. But Clowney never came close to maxing out that deal, played eight games before going on injured reserve. He never had a single sack.Runners-up: San Francisco DT Arik Armstead, Las Vegas LB Vic Beasley Jr., Arizona CB Patrick Peterson, Minnesota S Harrison Smith (and the entire Minnesota secondary).MOST SURPRISING TEAM: For a while, it appeared Cleveland or Washington would take this award, but we'll praise the talents of the football team down near South Beach.What Brian Flores has done in two years with the Dolphins (10-5), who will make the playoffs with a win Sunday, is monumental. Think where this team was back in September, never mind heading into the 2019 season with predictions of a potential winless season.Runners-up: Even though both could fall short of the post-season, the Browns and the WFT get the nod.MOST DISAPPOINTING TEAM: So many flops this year, some of which can be blamed on COVID-19 issues, some on injuries. It's impossible to ignore the fiasco that has been the Texans. From perennial AFC South power to a fired coach/GM, its best player slamming the organization and teammates, and a high draft choice — oh wait, that was dealt to Miami — it has to be Houston.Runners-up: Dallas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Las Vegas, New England.WEIRDEST INCIDENT: The Broncos were forced to face the Saints without any of their four quarterbacks. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were maskless around Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving. Practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton completed one pass to a teammate and two to the Saints — his wristband wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the first non-QB to start at the position since 1965.Runners-up: Ravens CB Marcus Peters spitting behind the back of Browns WR Jarvis Landry; QB Dwayne Haskins, a first-round selection in 2019, cut by Washington just after Christmas.BEST PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER: What a pleasure getting to see more of Mike Tirico, who added a bunch of NBC prime-time games to his myriad duties. Smooth, informational, funny and opinionated when needed, Tirico simply is the best no matter what sport he is announcing. The more Tirico the better.Runner-up: We laud him ever year and he is great every year: Kevin Harlan, by far the best play-by-play guy on radio (Westwood One's Monday night broadcasts) and the should-be anchor of CBS' Sunday lineup. CBS has a monopoly on these, particularly with the addition of Charles Davis, who came over from Fox to bring insight, intelligence and fun to his assignments with Eagle. But the network also boasts some very listenable and knowledgeable analysts, from Rich Gannon to Trent Green to Tony Romo to Adam Archuleta to our favourite, Hall of Famer James Lofton.Runners-up: Louis Riddick and Brian Griese (ESPN), Kurt Warner (Westwood One), Troy Aikman (Fox).