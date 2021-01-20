Senate Confirmation Hearings, 1/19/21b

Mike Babcock (somewhat) acknowledged his faults while also disputing details surrounding some unflattering accusations made by his former star players.
The NBA commissioner believes players can play a prominent role in advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine.
After spending the shortened 2020 season based in Buffalo, the Toronto Blue Jays are headed toward another season with uncertainty surrounding where they will play home games due to the pandemic.
MLB will reportedly launch an investigation into Jared Porter, which could make him ineligible for another job in MLB.
The NHL has called off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville.
Sarah Thomas became the first full-time woman official in the NFL in 2015.
Kyrie Irving is back with the Nets and told the media that he's ready to move on from his seven-game 'pause.'
Alex Len, who signed a one-year deal in November, played 76 minutes across seven appearances this season, including two starts.
Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stutzle will miss Tuesday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury.
Tiger Woods won't take part in the Genesis Invitational, but will still serve as its host.
Conor McGregor is being sued by a woman and her mother for alleged personal injury.
Michael Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1, and attempted to play through the injury.
The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
Loeffler has been under intense pressure to sell because of her controversial political views that included supporting Donald Trump.
LOS ANGELES — Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep. A four-time All-Star, Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26 while pitching for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels and the Dodgers again in 1988, his final season. The durable Sutton never missed a turn in the rotation in 756 big league starts. Only Cy Young and Nolan Ryan made more starts than Sutton, who never landed on the injured list in his 23-year career. A master of changing speeds and pitch location, Sutton recorded just one 20-win season but earned 10 or more wins in every year except 1983 and 1988. Of his victories, 58 were shutouts, five were one-hitters and 10 were two-hitters. The right-hander is seventh on the career strikeout list with 3,574. Sutton ranks third all-time in games started and seventh in innings pitched (5,282 1/3). He worked at least 200 innings in 20 of his first 21 seasons, with only the strike-shortened 1981 season interrupting his streak. “He worked as hard as anyone I've ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect ... and he took me to work a lot,” his son, Daron, wrote on Twitter. "For all these things, I am very grateful.” Donald Howard Sutton was born April 2, 1945, in Clio, Alabama, the son of sharecroppers. The family moved to northern Florida, where Sutton was a three-sport star in high school who showed an affinity for baseball as a youngster. He played the sport in junior college before the Dodgers signed him as a free agent in September 1964, months before the first MLB draft. After going 23-7 during one season in the minors, Sutton won a spot in the Dodgers’ rotation in 1966. He made his big league debut for the defending World Series champions on April 14, 1966, and earned his first victory four days later. Sutton immediately found himself in a rotation with Koufax, Don Drysdale and Claude Osteen as the fourth starter. Sutton recorded 209 strikeouts that season, the highest total for a rookie since 1911. He helped the Dodgers win National League pennants in 1974, 1977 and 1978. “Today we lost a great ballplayer, a great broadcaster and, most importantly a great person,” Dodgers president Stan Kasten said. “I was privileged to have worked with Don in both Atlanta and Washington, and will always cherish our time spent together.” Sutton left the Dodgers as a free agent in 1980 and signed with Houston. A trade in 1982 sent Sutton to the Brewers, where he pitched Milwaukee to its first American League pennant. He worked for his sixth post-season team in 1986 with the AL West champion Angels and then returned to the Dodgers in 1988, retiring before the end of a season that saw them win the World Series. Sutton was 4-1 with a 2.02 ERA in seven National League Championship Series games and was 2-3 in eight World Series games. In the 1974 post-season for the Dodgers, he was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in four games. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998. The Dodgers retired his number 20 the same year. "2021 is just taking freaking legends man," Alex Wood, former Dodgers and Braves pitcher, wrote on Twitter. “Getting to be around Don every day my first few years with the Braves was something I will cherish forever. He genuinely cared about everyone he talked to and was a wealth of knowledge. Prayers up for his family.” During his long career in Southern California, Sutton also took a stab at show business, appearing on the iconic game show, “Match Game.” Sutton carved out a new career as a broadcaster after his playing days ended, spent almost entirely with the Atlanta Braves. He joined the Braves in 1989 when they were one of baseball’s worst teams but had developed a national following through the TBS superstation and its trio of broadcasters: Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren and Ernie Johnson Sr. Sutton was part of the soundtrack for Atlanta’s worst-to-first season in 1991, its dominating run of 14 straight division titles, and the 1995 World Series championship. He called Braves games on television and radio for 28 of 30 seasons, interrupted only by his move to the Washington Nationals in 2007. He returned to the Braves in 2009 and continued to broadcast games through the 2018 NL Division Series, when Atlanta lost to his long-time team, the Dodgers. Shortly before the start of the following season, Sutton broke his left leg. He struggled with his recovery and never returned to the booth. The Braves said they were “deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend.” “A generation of Braves fans came to know his voice,” the team said in a statement. “Don brought an unmatched knowledge of the game and his sharp wit to his calls. But despite all his success, Don never lost his generous spirit or humble personality.” Sutton’s passing comes on the heels of seven Hall of Famers dying in 2020, the most sitting members of Cooperstown to pass away in a calendar year. They were Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro and Tom Seaver. Sutton pitched for Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who died on Jan. 7. “ENOUGH! #DonSutton Such a classy man," Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench wrote on Twitter. “Great career not only in baseball but broadcasting as well. I am so sad.” Besides his son, Sutton is survived by his wife, Mary, and daughters Staci and Jacquie. ___ AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry in Atlanta contributed to this report. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press
LEICESTER, England — Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he expects his position to come under heavy scrutiny after the team lost 2-0 to Leicester on Tuesday for a fifth loss in the last eight games in the Premier League. Chelsea, which spent nearly $300 million on new players ahead of this season, dropped to eighth place and Lampard acknowledged he is under pressure to keep his job. “It intensified for me a while ago,” said Lampard, who is one of Chelsea’s greatest ever players and all-time top scorer. “Because the expectations at this club, whether they are right or wrong, are always high. “I know we are in a different position with our squad — if you look at our squad today and the age in our squad and look at the composition of our squad, it’s a mixture of a young squad, a lot of players, some new players. I keep talking about a transition but when you perform like that, it’s normal people will ask questions.” Asked whether he was confident the club’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, would show patience with him, Lampard said: “It’s not my decision. That’s something that will always be there. ”When I came into this job, the job of management, you understand some things are beyond your control.” Lampard said he was “worried” about his team, which was outplayed in all departments by a Leicester side that climbed to the top of the league, and he was concerned that his players didn’t do the “basics.” “From the form we were in, to get so quickly into the form we’re now in … we should be better than that. Five losses in eight isn’t where we want to be,” Lampard said. “It takes character to turn from that - I went with quite a young team today so they won’t be feeling nice. I’m not against the lads in the dressing room because they’re disappointed. They learned a lesson from a team playing well and we were that team a month ago.” “There are moments,” Lampard added, “you have to dig in and do the basics, and the bare minimum is to run and cover ground. Many of our players didn’t do it.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Scott Pianowski gives his 2020 exit interview for the fantasy running back position, as well as a sneak peek at his early top-10 for next season.
