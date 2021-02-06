Sen. Wicker says Democrats want to chip away at the Trump tax cuts
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., reacts to the Biden administration defending their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package push without GOP support.
Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 63 points as the Raptors beat the Nets in a game mired by the NBA's handling of Kevin Durant.
Before Friday, Kevin Durant had started all 866 games in his career.
The No. 3 seed downed world No. 80 Corentin Moutet of France 6-1, 6-2 in a semifinal at the Murray River Open.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers now have a payroll $50 million bigger than any other team.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse outlines what he was told by game officials on Kevin Durant missing tip-off, then joining the game before ultimately leaving.
The Chiefs have an obligation to be clear about what they found, Super Bowl news cycle or not. Keeping Britt Reid far from Tampa is just the start.
They are not trained as sports psychologists, but Johnny Gaudreau's teammates say they know the reason for his stunning reversal of fortunes this season with the Calgary Flames. After all, self-belief is essential for any offensive-minded player to succeed at the NHL level, regardless of past accomplishments and eye-popping statistics. "I think he's having fun, and he's got confidence," Flames centre Sean Monahan says of his diminutive linemate. "Johnny is going to get looks, night in and night out. When they're going in, you get that feel in your game where you want to be that guy." The Flames need Gaudreau to be that guy if they hope to qualify for the playoffs in the star-studded NHL North Division. "You can just see the confidence," says Calgary captain Mark Giordano. "Everyone sort of laughs about that, but even the best players need that confidence, and you can tell he's feeling it. "He's finding those spots where you need to be to put the puck in the net — and then when he's getting the opportunity, it's going in." WATCH | Gaudreau scores game-winner to help Flames beat Habs: Is it ever. Gaudreau opened the 2020-21 season with a nine-game point streak. He is tied with Elias Lindholm for the team-lead in scoring with six goals and 11 points heading into Saturday's clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Not bad for a guy coming off a first-round playoff loss to Dallas in which he failed to collect a single even-strength point in six appearances. The understated swagger is back for the man they call Johnny Hockey. "I just feel really comfortable," the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Gaudreau said this week, clearly not wanting to heap praise upon himself. "I feel good." The Boston College product struggled for much of last season amid a near-constant chorus of trade rumours. A former Hart Trophy nominee, Gaudreau saw his production drop from 99 points in 2018-19 to a career low of 58 points in 2019-20. Gaudreau's six-year, $40-million US contract expires in the summer of 2022. He is not expected to re-sign in Calgary. The reasons? Well, his apprehension boarding airplanes is well-known, and NHL teams in Western Canada are forced to fly much more than teams on the eastern seaboard of the United States. His fiancée Stephanie works as a nurse at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Gaudreau's tight-knit family lives about 70 km away in Salem, N.J. Regardless of whether Calgary chooses to trade Gaudreau before his contract ends or hold on, his re-emergence is welcome news for Flames fans enduring a brutal mid-winter cold snap. "He's just one of those players that when he gets hot and he gets confident, there's no real way for the other team to stop him," Giordano says. "We have got to keep that going. It's nice to watch." WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo highlights hockey's Black trailblazers: A fourth-round pick of the Flames in 2011, Gaudreau is not exactly known for his backchecking prowess. But Flames head coach Geoff Ward says No. 13 arrived in training camp this season with a renewed focus on keeping the puck out of his own net. "I think he and his entire line are dialled into what they are doing defensively," Ward says. "And I think that detail is allowing them to play with the puck more." A staple on Calgary's No. 1 power-play unit, Gaudreau has three goals and three assists with the man advantage. "The power-play has been productive early for us, and he's a main guy on the power-play," Ward said. "So I think both those things are giving him a lot of confidence. I think they're allowing him to get more puck touches. And then as a result, when he gets time and space with the puck, he can usually do things with it. "It's been a great start."
"The Crippler" says his combat sports career is over following a first-round knockout win at Bare Knuckle FC "KnuckleMania."
The National League home run leader is staying in Atlanta.
When questioned by a friend about how he stacked up with Peyton Manning in 2014, Tom Brady said he had plenty of time to distance himself from the competition. Then he went ahead and became the best ever.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Leonhard said that he had interviewed with the Packers during the week but it wasn't the time to go to the NFL.
BURNLEY, England — Johann Berg Gudmundsson made amends for an earlier mistake by scoring the equalizer for Burnley to match Brighton 1-1 as both sides inched further away from the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. Lewis Dunk’s towering header from a corner sailed into the net in the 36th minute despite the presence of Gudmundsson at the back post, with the Iceland winger seemingly losing his footing in the pouring rain at the crucial moment. However, Gudmundsson’s strike eight minutes after halftime ensured an eighth draw in the most recent 11 meetings between the teams. Ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes was denied by an offside flag shortly after the equalizer. Burnley remained 17th but was nine points clear of the bottom three. Brighton moved 11 ahead of 18th-placed Fulham after extending its unbeaten run to six matches — which included a shock win over defending champion Liverpool in midweek. That came after beating Tottenham last Sunday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs will go for their second straight title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The NBA will allow small gatherings for players on the road, but that's it.
NEWCASTLE, England — Four days after losing 9-0 for the second time in 15 months, Southampton produced another ragged defensive display to lose to a Newcastle side 3-2 that ended the English Premier League match with nine men on Saturday. Newcastle scored three in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 2015 to lead 3-1 at halftime, with Miguel Almiron netting twice after the opener from Joe Willock on his debut. Takumi Minamino, another player making his debut after a deadline-day move on Feb. 1, replied for Southampton for 2-1, and the visitors pulled it back to a one-goal deficit again when James Ward-Prowse scored off a stunning 30-meter free kick in the 48th. Jeff Hendrick was sent off two minutes later after receiving his second yellow card for a pull of the jersey, and Fabian Schar was carried off in the 78th — by which time Newcastle had made three substitutes because of previous injuries to Callum Wilson and Javier Manquillo. However, Newcastle held on despite waves of Southampton pressure that saw Danny Ings strike a shot against the post. Just like in the record-tying loss at Manchester United on Tuesday, Southampton's players were their own worst enemies at times. Jan Bednarek scored an own goal and was later sent off against United — though the red card was overturned — and he turned the ball into his own net against Newcastle, too, from a goal-bound shot from Almiron to make it 2-0 in the 26th. Then, Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy delivered a slack pass out from the edge of his area that led to Ryan Bertrand getting dispossessed and Almiron scoring his second in first-half injury time. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
The NBA doesn't want the Super Bowl to turn into a superspreader. Mindful of the potential of virus-related issues that can come from attending even small gatherings, the NBA issued guidance Saturday telling players, coaches and other employees that they may not go to a Super Bowl party outside their own home. And if they do watch with others, keep the invite list basically to family only. Teams spending Sunday on the road will not be permitted to leave their hotel to watch the Kansas City-Tampa Bay game, according to the memo obtained by The Associated Press. Watching in a pre-arranged, private area with a small number of family members who have been tested is permitted under certain circumstances, the NBA said. There are five games on Super Sunday: Washington at Charlotte, Miami at New York, Utah at Indiana, Boston at Phoenix and Sacramento at the Los Angeles Clippers. All will start between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern, meaning all should be done long before kickoff between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Some of those road teams may be flying to their next destination during the Super Bowl. Washington plays in Chicago on Monday night, and the Wizards are hoping to get there from Charlotte by halftime of the Bucs-Chiefs game. “I love watching it,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “I love being a part but this year is obviously different. It’s not like we’re going to have a Super Bowl party. I definitely like that atmosphere year to year and a lot of times if you do have it on the road you can have a big team activity and enjoy the game together. But this is obviously different.” The Heat plan to be in the air for at least some of the game, flying home after their matchup with the Knicks. In past years, when on the road, Miami has delayed flights or made other accommodations for Super Bowl team gatherings — but not this year. The league had 27 players test positive in a two-week span of January — a period in which the NBA expected numbers to rise following Christmas and New Year’s gatherings. Those results, combined with other players having to miss games because contact tracing showed that they may have been exposed to a person positive for the virus, were why 21 games were postponed between Jan. 10 and Jan. 27. Test results since have been trending the right way, with only one new player testing positive in results released by the league between Jan. 20 and this past Wednesday. But the virus is still very much a concern, as evidenced most recently by the contact-tracing situation that snagged Brooklyn's Kevin Durant on Friday night. The Super Bowl plan is designed to avoid more potential contact-tracing pratfalls as one of the top priorities. Clubs are instructed to not host in-person Super Bowl gatherings at a team facility. Having people together for that long would violate the league's stricter protocols that went into effect last month and will remain in place into next week at least. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
BERLIN — Bayern Munich’s flight to Qatar for the Club World Cup was ‘severely delayed’ after local authorities in Berlin refused permission for takeoff shortly before midnight Friday. The Bundesliga leaders were forced to wait until 7 a.m. Saturday to leave, the club said, despite having moved their game Friday ahead by 30 minutes to facilitate its planned 11:15 p.m. departure. “Because of the unscheduled overnight stay, the crew had to be changed and the plane had to make a stopover in Munich. From there, the plane took off for Doha at 9:15 a.m.,” the club said. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the initial delay. Bayern did not say why clearance for takeoff had been denied, but the recently opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport generally has a ban on flights from midnight to 5 a.m. to reduce disruption. Bayern’s game at Hertha Berlin, which it won 1-0, had been moved forward to give the team ample time to depart before midnight. Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was furious over the delay. “We feel totally mucked about by the responsible people of the Brandenburg political authorities,” Rummenigge told the Bild tabloid. “The authorities don’t realize what they’ve done to our team.” The flight time from Munich to Doha, Qatar is usually 5 hours, 40 minutes. The team reported that the “journey was difficult” but that they landed safely in Doha. Coronavirus tests were administered at the airport, and players then went straight to their hotel. Bayern is due to play Egyptian team Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semifinal on Monday and is eying reaching the final on Thursday. “It’s the grand finale after the Champions League,” Thomas Müller said. “We want to crown ourselves.” Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were not among the 22 players travelling due to coronavirus infections. Bayern coach Hansi Flick said it was more likely that Goretzka would be able to rejoin the squad in time for the final. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press