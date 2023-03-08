Sen. Tammy Baldwin joins bipartisan group of senators backing bill that could ban TikTok
A group of bipartisan U.S. senators unveiled the legislation Tuesday.
A group of bipartisan U.S. senators unveiled the legislation Tuesday.
The proposed bill targets bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), state Cabinet members and state legislators.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says three members of his party who met with a German politician from a far-right party will stay in caucus. Speaking to reporters today in Ottawa, Poilievre otherwise ducked questions about the recent meeting between Ontario MPs Leslyn Lewis, Dean Allison and Colin Carrie and Christine Anderson. Anderson visited Canada as part of a tour organized by supporters of last year's "Freedom Convoy" protests around Parliament Hill, which she publicly suppor
Rep. Anthony D'Esposito and several other New York Republicans are pushing to stop embattled GOP colleague George Santos from potentially making money from his fame if he is indicted or convicted of certain crimes, according to legislation introduced Tuesday. It's a move that D'Esposito and the others, who have worked to distance themselves from their fellow freshman lawmaker, say is about holding members of Congress accountable -- though Santos was "an inspiration" for their proposal. "No one should be able to profit off lying to the American people and swindling their way into the people's house," D'Esposito, who introduced the legislation, said at a Tuesday press conference.
It’s been an unsettling and tense time in Washington.
Ukraine has broadened a request for controversial cluster bombs from the United States to include a weapon that it wants to cannibalize to drop the anti-armor bomblets it contains on Russian forces from drones, according to two U.S. lawmakers. Kyiv has urged members of Congress to press the White House to approve sending the weapons but it is by no means certain that the Biden administration will sign off on that.
"Your Administration's debt relief plan falls squarely within your administrative authority," lawmakers including Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar said.
The extreme restriction will also further pad Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-choice record ahead of his potential 2024 presidential run.
Georgina Beyer, a trailblazing New Zealand politician who in 1999 became the world's first openly transgender member of Parliament, died Monday at the age of 65. Friends of Beyer said she died peacefully in hospice care. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he didn't know Beyer well personally but knew she had a large following within New Zealand and had made a lasting impression on the nation's parliament.
The Senate intends to move forward with a vote this week to revoke much-debated changes to Washington, D.C.'s criminal code even as the city council's chairman sought Monday to withdraw the original legislation so that it could be revised and resubmitted. The latest episode in the evolving controversy over the so-called D.C. crime bill began Monday when D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson delivered a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris in her capacity as president of the Senate confirming that the city would withdraw its criminal code revisions in order to make further changes and send them back to Congress at a future date.
The version of the Medicaid expansion bill agreed upon by the House and Senate Republicans sailed through committee. Read the bill here.
Nunavut MLA George Hickes took after his father on Friday, by filling in as Speaker of a legislative assembly — and he might have made history at the same time. The Iqaluit-Tasiluk MLA, and deputy speaker, served as Speaker in Tony Akoak's absence. Hickes's father — also George Hickes — was the Speaker of the Manitoba Legislature from 1999 to 2011, and so with his son taking up the seat in Nunavut on Friday, it's believed to be the first time in Canadian history the child of a former Speaker has
Georgian authorities used tear gas and water cannon outside the parliament building in the capital Tuesday against protesters who oppose a proposed law some see as stifling freedom of the press. The law, which has received initial approval, would require media outlets and nongovernmental organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from foreign sources to register as “agents of foreign influence.” International organizations have voiced concern over the draft law, saying it runs against Georgia’s democratic development.
Ben Wallace has lobbied for extra funding to deal with inflationary pressures and the cost of backing Ukraine in the fight against Russia.
President Biden will propose raising the Medicare tax rate for those earning above $400,000 - a move he says will bolster its fiscal health.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With an eye on 2024, President Joe Biden will showcase his election-year budget plan this week in must-win Pennsylvania rather than the usual White House setting. Biden's trip to Philadelphia on Thursday is a sign that the president's budget proposal is part of a bigger political push to connect with voters. He's telling them that taxes on the wealthy can reduce federal deficits and spare cuts to popular programs such as Social Security and Medicare. The White House budget plan
Campaign finance and ethics experts say a bill in the Kansas Legislature would make it easier for special interests to court lawmakers.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday that he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker, in rare public comments about one of the country's most globally competitive sectors. In response to a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun who described how the Chinese firm now owns a 37% share of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. His remarks come at a time when CATL is building factories abroad and last month signed a deal to license its technology to a new electric vehicle battery plant Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.
Fairfield Lake State Park is slated to become a private development. But another state lawmaker is now pushing to use eminent domain to take back the park land.
Fetterman checked himself into the hospital last month to seek treatment for depression
Rishi Sunak insisted he is "up for the fight" as he accepted legal challenges are likely over a new law designed to stop Channel crossings once and for all.