Sen. Hawley plans to contest electoral college vote certification

Fox News correspondent Rich Edson has the latest on 'Special Report.'
Taylor Heinicke had math, not football, on his mind this fall.Heinicke was back in school online at Old Dominion University, six years after he finished his college career as the school's most accomplished quarterback with four NFL organizations and an XFL backup stint in his rearview mirror.His course load: Mathematics in Nature, Number Theory and Discrete Mathematics, Applied Numerical Methods and Partial Differential Equations.Then, he got a call in early December to be Washington's “quarantine quarterback" and less than three weeks after joining the practice squad was on the field for his first NFL action since 2018.Now, Heinicke is taking first-team snaps at practice in case Alex Smith isn't ready and could get just his second pro start Sunday night at Philadelphia with the NFC East title at stake.There's no equation that explains any of this.“I was prepared for this moment, and it’s fortunate that it happened,” Heinicke said. “It’s been a bizarre month or two, but I wouldn’t ask for anything different."Different certainly describes Heinicke's journey from small-school college star to NFL bouncy ball with stops in Minnesota, New England, Houston and Carolina before planning for life after the sport. The 27-year-old who went from engineering to a math major got through final exams with “A” and “B” grades in two of his classes and asked to put the other two on hold until after the season.“I had to email them, tell them the whole situation, ask if I could take it after the season and they were pretty nice about it,” he said. “Thankful for that — that I didn’t have to do a whole semester of work for nothing.”ODU math department chair Gordon Melrose said Heinicke was treated like any other student who had something come up and needed to postpone a final or two.“It’s somewhat unique to get incompletes because he had to join the football team,” said Melrose, who taught Heinicke Calculus III several years ago. “He can make them up whenever Washington’s finished with the season. It’s good that an ODU player is making it right now in the NFL, and I hope he does well on Sunday.”He's not alone among those with ties to Old Dominion cheering for Heinicke's success. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal, a sophomore there when Heinicke threw for 3,476 yards as a senior in 2016, said by phone Wednesday: “Oh I’m rooting for him all the way. Go Washington!"“He can really play," Pascal said. “He’s a great quarterback. He can really dice you up. He’s a competitor, and I know he’s going to do his best to go out there and win.”Heinicke lost his only previous start two seasons ago for Carolina, under Ron Rivera, Washington's first-year coach who dialed him up because of his familiarity with offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner. But he impressed Rivera and Turner by going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass in relief of since-cut 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins in a loss to the Panthers last week.“He did a nice job of kind of seeing some open holes, pushing the ball down the field a little bit,” Turner said. “The good thing was the ball came out on time. When he had the ability to extend some plays, he did that and we moved the ball.”Brian Scott was watching and saw the same quarterback he remembers coaching as the offensive co-ordinator at Old Dominion. Heinicke called out changes at the line of scrimmage, completed short passes and took a few shots, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic.“The way he came in the game and played, you could tell he knew this offence,” McKissic said. “You could tell that he understands the system. He’s a confident guy.”Scott, now an assistant at Towson, texted Heinicke after the game with a three-word message: “You're not done.”“He’s still got football left in him,” Scott said. “Frustrating to see sometimes you’re looking at other guys in the NFL and you’re going, ‘Man, this kid, he’s better than him.’ But I get it. It’s how the business works. Sometimes you never know when your opportunity’s going to come knocking. So proud. When he goes in, so proud of him.”Heinicke was proud of how Washington played in the fourth quarter, getting down the field with minimal mistakes. Six years since they last played together, Pascal could still remember Heinicke changing the play call and running something different “because he was that advanced and that smart when it came to football."That was on display like he never stepped away from the game."To having limited reps since he’s been there and to go out and play the way he did, I thought was really impressive, " said Smith, Washington's starter who has missed the past two games with a strained right calf. “You could see a lot of that playmaking ability out there.”Even if Smith is able to return, which would give Washington an experienced hand at the controls to return to the playoffs, Heinicke would be one injury away from the biggest spotlight of his career. Rivera didn't hesitate when asked if he thought Heinicke could handle it, which adds up given his experience.“The nice thing about it is Taylor’s been in the system before,” Rivera said. "Taylor knew what to do. We just feel that giving him an opportunity to do a little more things will help him if he gets the opportunity to be the guy on Sunday.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — It’s apparently no accident that Saints receiver Emmanuel Sanders is wrapping up his first season in New Orleans with a chance to reach his fourth Super Bowl — all with different teams.“I just think I positioned myself on good teams,” Sanders said after practice on Wednesday. “If you pay attention to football you’ll know — like, once you hit free agency — you’ll know there’s probably, like, four or five teams, even at the beginning of the season, that have got a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl. So, I’ve always looked at it from that situation.”The Saints (11-4) clinched the NFC South last week, thanks in part to Sanders’ four catches for a team-leading 83 yards in a 52-33 victory over Minnesota.On Sunday, the Saints visit Carolina with a chance to lock up the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed with a victory. New Orleans could even sneak into the top spot if Green Bay loses and Seattle wins to force a three-way tie in which the Saints would hold the tiebreaker.Now in his 11th season, Sanders has found ways to influence the Saints’ success without always racking up individual statistics. He has 52 catches for 663 yards and four touchdowns — well below his career highs of 1,404 yards and nine TDs with Denver in 2014.But he continues to demonstrate an ability to keep defences honest as a deep threat and come up with big catches at pivotal moments — something Carolina coach Matt Rhule has noticed.“He’s a fantastic player,” Rhule said. “The Saints have such a great passing game, precision passing game, timing passing game. To have someone who can excel in that area and also be a deep threat who can stretch the field, to me, that opens everything else up for everyone else.“He brings a dimension to them that obviously on defence we have to be prepared for every single moment and I think he’s really played well for them,” Rhule added.Sanders made his first Super Bowl as a rookie with Pittsburgh. That, he said, was good fortune. But when he became a free agent in 2014, he said he chose Denver over Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Kansas City because he thought the Broncos, who then had Peyton Manning at quarterback, provided the best chance to win. In his second season in Denver, he became a Super Bowl champion.Last season, he was in the Super Bowl with another team, albeit more by chance. He was traded by Denver to San Francisco during the season.This off-season, he left the 49ers for the Saints, even with potential contenders Green Bay and Buffalo bidding for his services.“I had all good teams that was looking for me to be there, but it was just really about my happiness,” said Sanders, who grew up along the Gulf Coast in Houston and noted that he’d “always loved Drew Brees and Sean Payton.”Sanders didn’t get quite what he signed up for in New Orleans. He was expected to be part of a potent passing offence alongside 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas. But Thomas will miss his ninth game on Sunday. Brees also missed four games with rib and lung injuries. And after contracting COVID-19 earlier this season, Sanders had to miss two games in which Brees played.“Even with all that, though, we’re still sitting here with the opportunity to get the No. 1 seed, with an opportunity to get two home playoff games,” Sanders said. “So, one thing I tell my wife all the time about expectations — sometimes expectations aren’t good.“I know that the media had expectations of Emmanuel Sanders and Michael Thomas getting together. It’s going to be a crazy year passing, Drew Brees, this and that,” Sanders continued. “But at the end of the day ... we still clinched the playoffs, still clinched the division and we’ve got everything ahead of us that we want to attain.”His teammates sound pleased Sanders is there to help in the biggest moments.“I'm a huge Emmanuel Sanders fan — huge,” left tackle Terron Armstead said, commenting on everything from the precision of Sanders' route-running to his veteran savvy and locker-room leadership. “He hasn't always had the big numbers week in and week out, but that's never a problem.“I love what he brings to the team, him as a person, as a player,” Armstead added. “We're blessed to have him.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield spent time in Zoom meetings, checked his phone frequently and waited for word on when to report for practice.In 2020, that's considered a normal Wednesday for an NFL player.However, this is anything but a normal week for the Browns.With a win-and-make-the-playoffs matchup against Pittsburgh looming, Cleveland closed its facility and delayed practice for several hours after the Browns had two more positive COVID-19 tests — including one for an assistant coach — and their schedule disrupted.But Mayfield, whose fumbles last week in a loss to the New York Jets prevented Cleveland from clinching a wild-card spot, said the team was unfazed by the upheaval.And as far as he's concerned, the Browns are already in post-season mode.“We are in our playoffs, just one week early,” he said. “It is win or go home. That is the mentality for our guys. We have the talent and we have the scheme. We just have to go out there, execute it and do our jobs. We know when we have success and when we have had success this year that has been the case.”It's been a rough few days for the Browns, who have nine players currently on the COVID-19 reserve list as they try to make the post-season for the first time since 2002.Last week, the Browns learned they would be without their top four receivers just hours before kickoff against the Jets. All are eligible to return Thursday — as long as they test negative."I think they are just as eager to get back in the building as I am to have them back in the building,” Mayfield said.The latest player to test positive has not been identified, but coach Kevin Stefanski said he's on the practice squad. Stefanski also did not reveal which of his staff members may have to miss the season finale against the Steelers (12-3).After learning of the positive tests, the team shut down its Berea, Ohio, headquarters to do contact tracing and Stefanski said players held their position meetings virtually — something that has been standard for eight months.“These days can be pretty exhausting,” Mayfield said. "We can’t do anything about it so there is no reason to complain. You roll with the punches and have to deal with it. We are not the only ones having to deal with adjustments.”With the Browns having an uptick in cases, the NFL is monitoring to determine whether Sunday's game needs to be moved.“We will follow the medical guidance,” said Dawn Aponte, the league's chief football administrative officer. "At this moment we are planning to play on schedule and will take it from there. As always we try to remain flexible and adaptable, and everything remains on the table. As we continue to get the info, we will address it and assess it accordingly.”The Browns re-opened their facility at 3:30 p.m. and began practice an hour later inside the team's field house.Cleveland's COVID-19 list has been growing daily.The team remains without its top four wide receivers — Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge — along with safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph and linebackers B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips.Goodson, whose positive test was followed last week by numerous players being ruled out of the game against the Jets because of close contact with him, will miss the Steelers game, as will Sendejo.Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said the league is investigating the rise in cases on the Browns.“To date we don’t see any evidence of transmission within the facility,” he said. “I don’t think it would come as a surprise for a positive test in that market. The county that the Browns play in is one of the highest for incident rates in the country.”For Stefanski, chaos has become the norm as the Browns (10-5) have been among the teams hit hardest by the virus.“That is 2020,” he said. “We are all prepared to adapt as necessary, really just take this thing day by day and figure out a way to make sure that we are getting our work in.”Stefanski said rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills, who was held out Sunday with COVID-19-like symptoms, could be back this week but he doesn't know when. Wills was briefly on the reserve list last week before being activated and then getting sick.Joseph and Bryant can return for Sunday's game if they continue to test negative.The Browns did have some positive developments that had nothing to do with tests.Starting right guard Wyatt Teller practiced after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Teller's return should boost a Cleveland running game that hasn't been the same without him.Also, safety Ronnie Harrison was activated after missing four games with a shoulder injury suffered while making a tackle at Jacksonville on Nov. 29.___AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Longtime Boston captain Zdeno Chara signed with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, saying his former team had decided to move on from the towering defenceman who helped the Bruins climb back into the top echelon of the NHL and win the Stanley Cup in 2011. The stunning move — Chara agred to terms on a one-year contract worth just $795,000 — came less than a week before most NHL teams open training camp. The Bruins haven't opened camp without Chara since 2005, the first season after a yearlong lockout. “The Boston Bruins have informed me that they plan to move forward with their many younger and talented players, and I respect their decision,” Chara posted on Instagram. “Unfortunately, my time as the proud captain of the Bruins has come to an end.” The 43-year-old Chara helped the Bruins reach the final in 2013 and 2019 along with the 2011 championship run. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defencemen in 2009 and was a stalwart on the blue line while Boston added more and more talent around him to build a Eastern Conference power. “I'm proud that we were able to return the Stanley Cup to Boston,” Chara said in his post thanking the Bruins and their fans. “I am grateful and proud of everything we accomplished.” Chara was just the second European captain to win the Cup and will be teamed with Russian star Alex Ovechkin, who became the third when Washington earned its first franchise title in 2018. The Capitals will now try to do it again with Ovechkin and Chara. “We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blue line and our team.” The 6-foot-9 Chara is a seven-time All-Star whose camp had been in talks with the Bruins since before free agency opened in October. It seemed likely the native of Slovakia would return to Boston for his 23rd NHL season unless he decided to retire. Instead, Chara and the Capitals will face the Bruins eight times in the realigned East Division after the season opens Jan. 13. Boston GM Don Sweeney had prepared for this since Chara wanted time to evaluate his options. “It's been a wonderful 14 seasons with Zdeno's talent, leadership and personality,” Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs said. “He played a tremendous and enduring role in the success of the team each and every season he put on a Bruins uniform.” Bruins president Cam Neely on a video call last week left the door open to the possibility of Chara leaving, saying there were “a lot of factors in play about what makes sense for us and what makes sense for Zdeno.” “We certainly respect Zdeno and everything he’s done for the organization and what he’s accomplished as a player and what he’s done both on and off the ice here in Boston," Neely said. “It’s really just a matter of what his desire is and how the coaching staff and we feel our lineup should look like, or could look like depending on the development of some of these young guys.” Chara adds an experienced left-handed shot to an already deep Washington blue line led by Norris finalist John Carlson and re-signed physical presence Brenden Dillon. The addition of Chara could push young defencemen Jonas Siegenthaler and Martin Fehervary into reserve or taxi squad roles this season. Chara will be playing in front of starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who was born nine months before Chara made his NHL debut for the New York Islanders in 1996. The Capitals had hoped to have veteran Henrik Lundqvist in net chasing his first title, but he was unable to join the team because of a heart condition. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't downplaying what a third MVP award would mean to him.Rodgers, who won the MVP in 2011 and 2014, is a top contender for this year’s honour along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes.“It’s not why you play the game,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “You play the game to dominate, to compete and to win rings. But anyone who says those things aren’t on their mind or not important to them is not the type of competitor that I am. That stuff is important to me, and I do relish the opportunity to be in the mix. It means I’m playing well and our team is in good position, as well.”A third MVP award would put Rodgers in select company.Peyton Manning leads all players with five MVP selections. He shared the award with Steve McNair in 2003 and won it in 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013.The only other players with at least three MVP honours are Brett Favre (1995, 1996 and a co-MVP with Barry Sanders in 1997) and Tom Brady (2007, 2010, 2017 ).“So not many guys have done it,” Rodgers said. “Being a part of history is pretty special. It’s the other, personal part of it, where just proving to myself again the level that I can play at, a couple years where although I felt like I played well, the results didn’t always line up with how I felt like I was playing. So it’s nice to have everything line up the way it has this year and be very efficient throwing the football, to take care of the ball the way I take care of it.”The Chiefs (14-1) plan to rest Mahomes for their regular-season finale Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers since they’ve already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.Green Bay (12-3) has plenty at stake in its final regular-season game, giving Rodgers one more chance to make his MVP case when the Packers visit Chicago (8-7).The Packers will earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs if they beat the Bears or if San Francisco (6-9) beats or ties Seattle (11-4). The Bears can clinch a playoff berth by beating the Packers.Green Bay has gone 20-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and no interceptions in a 41-25 triumph over the Bears on Nov. 29.“There’s no greater measuring stick than the accountability that I have to my teammates and the expectation level that they have,” Rodgers said. “Meeting and exceeding that expectation level is important to me. When you do that and you have success and win games, accolades come along with it.”Rodgers has put himself in the MVP race by throwing an NFL-leading 44 touchdown passes — one short of his 2011 career high — with only five interceptions. Rodgers has thrown for 4,059 yards to rank sixth in the NFL, and he leads the league in passer rating.“Being with that guy, it’s allowed me to know what true greatness is,” receiver Davante Adams said Sunday night after the Packers’ 40-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans.The Packers-Titans game featured two MVP candidates in Rodgers and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who leads the NFL with 1,777 yards rushing. Henry ran for 98 yards on 23 carries. Rodgers went 21 of 25 for 231 yards with four touchdown passes and an interception.Mahomes has thrown for an NFL-leading 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns with six interceptions.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press
LONDON — The Premier League made it clear it doesn't intend to suspend the competition despite being forced to call off a second game this week amid concerns across England about a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.Fulham's game at Tottenham had to be postponed on Wednesday, while the government's tightening of coronavirus restrictions meant no Premier League stadiums will be allowed to have fans going forward.But the league is resisting calls, including those from West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce, to suspend the competition for a second time during the pandemic. It was halted for 100 days from March to June last season during the first infection wave.“The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so,” the league said. "The league continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of government.“With the health of players and staff the priority, the League is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules.”Two days after coronavirus cases in the Manchester City squad led to its game at Everton being postponed on Monday, Fulham told the Premier League it could not play Tottenham because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases.Fulham has had a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases and “a number of players showing symptoms” on Wednesday, according to the league. Fresh coronavirus testing will now take place at the club.“The Premier League board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority," the league said.The Premier League on Tuesday reported its highest number of weekly positive cases: 18 after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27.But Manchester City was able to resume first-team practice on Wednesday, two days after the training ground was closed, because new coronavirus testing revealed no new positive cases. Others, including players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, are continuing to isolate after contracting the coronavirus.“Safety remains our number one priority, and the club will continue to proceed with great caution,” City said.But the lack of clarity over how and when postponement calls are being reached has caused irritation among some clubs.While waiting for a decision, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wrote a post on Instagram laced with sarcasm: “Match at 6 pm... We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world.”Across England, forms of lockdown are being re-imposed due to concerns about the spread of a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 that the government disclosed details of two weeks ago.More than 50,000 cases were reported in a single day for the first time on Tuesday, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has surpassed the first peak of the outbreak in April.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Luis Suárez led Atlético Madrid to a 1-0 victory over Getafe in the 500th game for coach Diego Simeone, extending its Spanish league lead after Real Madrid drew 1-1 at Elche on Wednesday.The Uruguay striker used a powerful and precise header to send Yannick Carrasco’s lob from a free kick into the lower corner of Getafe’s net in the 20th minute. It was Suárez’s eighth goal in the league this season since leaving Barcelona for one of its top rivals.Atlético put on the defensive clamps for the rest of the game to earn a 10th consecutive league win over Getafe.Atlético’s third win in a row left it two points above Madrid, which saw its five-game league winning streak end at Elche. Atlético also has two games in hand on Madrid.Simeone has transformed Atlético into one of the top teams in Europe since the former player returned to the club to become its coach nine years ago. He has guided it to two Europa League titles, one Spanish league, one Copa del Rey, along with two Champions League final appearances.The win over Getafe was No. 301 for the Argentine.“We have always gone forward game by game since the day I arrived so we can focus on the present,” Simeone said. “I always wanted to come back and help the club grow.”Atlético midfielder Jorge “Koke” Resurrección has been with Simeone from the start.“It’s incredible for a coach to have been at one place for so long,” said Koke. “He has given so much stability to the club. I hope that he has 500 more to go.”MADRID SLIPSMadrid looked ready to romp early in the match at promoted Elche.Marcelo had already hit the crossbar before Luka Modric put the defending champions ahead in the 20th. Elche goalkeeper Édgar Badía did well to push a blistering strike by Marco Asensio onto his bar, only for the rebound to fall to Modric to head in.Madrid, however, failed to capitalize on its superior play for the rest of the first half, and a penalty plus some great saves by Badía ended up costing Zinedine Zidane’s side two points.Dani Carvajal gave away the penalty when he clung to Antonio Barragán’s shirt with both hands in the area, sending Fidel Chaves to the spot to beat Thibaut Courtois and equalize in the 52nd.Lucas Boye almost put Elche ahead when he grazed the upright in the 63rd. Madrid then pressed for the winner, but Badía denied Carvajal and smothered Sergio Ramos’ effort from close range.Eden Hazard came on late as a Madrid substitute for his first action after a month sidelined with his latest injury.“(Atlético) is going strong, but so what? There is a long way to go and we will all drop points,” Zidane said. “We just have to keep focused on what we have to do and keep on fighting.”Elche is in 15th place after only losing four of 14 games this season.NO TRIPPIERAtlético was without England defender Kieran Trippier, who missed his first match due to his 10-week suspension by the English Football Association for breaking betting rules.The alleged misconduct, denied by Trippier, happened in July 2019 — the month the England international left Tottenham for Atletico — and was linked to information about his transfer being used for betting.“I find it unfair that Atlético Madrid is harmed and the English federation, which made the decision, is benefited,” Simeone said about the suspension. “We will speak with Trippier in the coming days and we hope that his ban can be reduced.”Sime Vrsaljko took Trippier’s place as right wingback after returning from a long injury layoff following knee surgery.ASPAS AGAINIago Aspas scored his competition-leading ninth goal of the season to double Celta Vigo’s lead in a 2-1 win over last-place Huesca.Aspas set up Manuel “Nolito” Agudo in the first half. The striker added a second goal after rounding the goalkeeper in the 61st.Celta has won five and drawn one since the arrival of coach Eduardo Coudet in late November, lifting it from the relegation zone into eighth place.THREE RED CARDSJorge Molina scored with two minutes remaining to give Granada a 2-1 win over Valencia in a match that included the sending off of three players.Valencia lost Jason Remeseiro to his second yellow card in the 70th and Gonçalo Guedes to a direct red three minutes later. Granada’s Domingos Duarte also got a straight red in the 76th.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press