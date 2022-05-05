Sen. Alex Padilla reacts to leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion
California's Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla sat down with KCRA 3's Brandi Cummings on Thursday to share his reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the court could be poised to overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe V. Wade. "It calls into question the protections, the right to reproductive services, access to abortion that have been protected by Roe v. Wade for nearly half a century," Padilla said.