Seminole Ridge wield active defense to top Glades Central 20-9
Seminole Ridge's defense made play after play en route to the Hawks 20-9 season-opening win over glades Central.
Seminole Ridge's defense made play after play en route to the Hawks 20-9 season-opening win over glades Central.
The Dallas Stars forward and Alexis Durham went for a scenic walk along a trail when he got down on one knee.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
The Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate drew in Michael Jordan.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
The architect posted a rendering on Instagram.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
Novak Djokovic's return to the U.S. Open after missing it last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19 will come against an opponent who never has played in the tournament, while defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff were drawn Thursday into a possible quarterfinal matchup. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, the 2022 men's champion at Flushing Meadows, and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner could meet in the men's quarterfinals again. Instead of a public draw ceremony, the U.S. Tennis Association has set up its women's and men's singles brackets behind closed doors in recent years and did so again Thursday, when The Associated Press was invited to have a reporter present in a room at Arthur Ashe Stadium as an observer.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field. It was Doval's fourth straight blown s
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
The Auston Matthews era in Toronto will continue as the Maple Leafs have extended their superstar center.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Camryn Rogers feels that much more confident ahead of next summer's Olympics now that she's a world champion. Rogers won the gold medal in the women's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, becoming the second Canadian woman to win gold at the worlds. Perdita Felicien, who won the 100-metre hurdles in 2003, was the first. Rogers' first throw of 77.22 metres stood as the winner. No other thrower hit the 77-metre mark. “I am so excited," Rogers
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
STATESVILLE, NC — This morning, GMS Racing officials announced it will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2023 race season. GMS Fabrication, a separate entity that has operated alongside the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race team, will also close its doors following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. “During the past nine years, […]
Novak Djokovic struck the latest blow in his burgeoning rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the US Open when he defeated the young Spaniard at the Cincinnati Open.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Sam Darnold has won the backup quarterback job in San Francisco, putting Trey Lance's status with the 49ers in doubt less than three years after the team traded three first-round picks to draft him. Coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR on Wednesday that Darnold recently took control of the race to be Brock Purdy's backup and that he told the quarterbacks about the decision on Tuesday night. Lance didn't take part in practice on Wednesday and the 49ers a
Darren Till says Sean O'Malley isn't getting preferential treatment from Dana White.