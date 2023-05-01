Seminole Heights serial killer pleads guilty
The man accused of killing four people in Seminole Heights in 2017 pleaded guilty in court on Monday. Howell Donaldson III pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and will serve four consecutive life sentences to avoid the death penalty. Donaldson had maintained his innocence until his guilty plea was entered Monday. Accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III to have four separate trials Donaldson was arrested in 2017 for the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa, and Ronald Felton. “There is no question this is and always will be a death penalty case. This coward committed unspeakable acts and wreaked havoc on our community for weeks on end. He will now be locked in a prison cell for the rest of his life where he will make no more headlines," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.