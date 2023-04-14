Semi-truck driver hurt in crash

CBC

A Coast Guard icebreaker helped free a couple of dozen snow crab fishing boats that were having difficulty getting through ice in Chéticamp Harbour on Thursday morning. Angus Lefort, the manager of the Harbour Authority of Chéticamp, said about 25 to 30 vessels needed assistance getting through a strip of ice that's about one kilometre wide. "There wasn't any ice at all, all winter, but all of a sudden there's coastal ice. So the boats are having a hard time getting out of the harbour and going