Semi-Trailer Flipped on Iowa Highway as Derecho Sweeps Midwest

Widespread damage was reported across much of the United States Midwest after a derecho brought severe wind and rain to the region on August 10.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Iowa, northern Illinois, far northwest Indiana, and far southern Wisconsin. It said “widespread damaging winds” and “scattered significant gusts to 100 mph” were likely.

“A derecho producing widespread damaging winds, some of which should be intense, is expected to persist and expand east from Iowa into parts of the Midwest through this evening,” the center said.

This footage shows a truck that had flipped over on the I-80 near Iowa City amid the stormy conditions.

“My husband and son were driving on 80 outside of Iowa City when they came upon a semi blown over,” Michelle Misha Monroe Tunney said.

“They helped him out and into our truck to wait for paramedics and police. The man is okay!” Credit: @dimondinrough via Storyful