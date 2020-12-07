Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar recreate iconic kiss from ‘Cruel Intentions’

“Cruel Intentions” stars Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar, won the legendary lip lock award during the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, Sunday night. The kiss originally won best kiss at the 2000 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The iconic kissing scene not only shocked audiences but also helped usher in a more LGBTQ inclusive era of pop culture.

“Because it was a catalyst for so many young people,” said Blair. “To help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are.”

Gellar added, “It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture and also it was super hot.”

When they won for best kiss back in 2000, they reenacted the famous smooch. Even though coronavirus precautions make it difficult to kiss nowadays, the two women gave it their best try. Just before their lips kissed they both smacked into a plexiglass divider. But they couldn’t be stopped, as they continued kissing despite the glass. Gellar then turned to the camera and said, “Stay safe, MTV. And 2020, end soon.”