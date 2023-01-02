Selfie Video Captures Earthquake Shaking Home in Northern California

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County, California, on Sunday morning, January 1.

Video recorded by Hunter Michael shows the moment the quake hit his home in Rio Dell, causing lights to flicker and objects to fall.

Local media reported that 1,074 residents in Rio Dell lost power after the quake, citing officials.

The same region was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on December 20, that left two people dead. Credit: Hunter Michael via Storyful

Video Transcript

[RATTLE, CRASH]

- Oh, shit.

HUNTER MICHAEL: I got that on video.

- Who?

HUNTER MICHAEL: Hang on.

- Shit.

