STORY: The mechanical sculptures are made from a plastic tube and are designed to be propelled by the wind.

"I try to make new forms of life," said Dutch artist Theo Jansen.

Jansen started making his 'Strandbeest' 30 years ago, adding that they have evolved over time to become more resilient to the elements.

"So in the end of my life I hope these animals will survive on their own. So we have a new specimen on Earth," he said.