Self-Driving Car Confused by Crowd at Street Concert in San Francisco

A self-driving car was confounded by a crowd of people enjoying a pop-up show on San Francisco’s famous Haight Street, in California, on July 13.

Video by Dominique Frideger taken at a Grateful Dead spinoff band’s street concert shows other vehicles honking and manoeuvring around the car that’s stopped in the middle of the street.

“It doesn’t have any idea what to do… What’s your plan car?” Frideger says as the car moves forward slightly before pausing again.

“Come on baby don’t be scared,” a man says as people watch on in amusement, with someone eventually trying to push the car.

Frideger told Storyful the confused vehicle “[provides] a fascinating juxtaposition of old San Francisco colliding with new.” Credit: Dominique Frideger via Storyful