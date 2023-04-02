Selena Gomez Seen Attending Taylor Swift's Concert in Arlington, Texas
Selena Gomez was spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas on April 1.
Footage filmed by Twitter user @DBATC_now_exile shows Gomez being escorted by security through AT&T Stadium.
Gomez attended the concert with her younger sister Gracie, according to news reports.
Gomez joins a long list of celebrities seen supporting Swift on her tour, including Shania Twain, Laura Dern, and Emma Watson. Credit: @DBATC_now_exile via Storyful