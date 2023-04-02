Selena Gomez Seen Attending Taylor Swift's Concert in Arlington, Texas

Storyful

Selena Gomez was spotted at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Arlington, Texas on April 1.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @DBATC_now_exile shows Gomez being escorted by security through AT&T Stadium.

Gomez attended the concert with her younger sister Gracie, according to news reports.

Gomez joins a long list of celebrities seen supporting Swift on her tour, including Shania Twain, Laura Dern, and Emma Watson. Credit: @DBATC_now_exile via Storyful

