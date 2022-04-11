Selena Gomez hits back at comments about her body: 'I don't care about my weight'

Storyful
Ice and snow covered trees near the Oregon-Washington border on Monday, April 11, amid record-breaking late snow for the area, the local National Weather Service (NWS) office said.According to the NWS, it was the first measurable amount of snow recorded in the area in April since records began 82 years ago.This video from Twitter user @CadiereGerald shows wintry scenes in Woodland, Washington, near the Oregon border, on Monday. Other social media users tweeted their surprise at the snow.A winter storm warning remained in effect for the region through Monday, with up to 18 inches of snow expected in high elevations. Credit: @CadiereGerald via Storyful