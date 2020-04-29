See Inside a Blue Angles Cockpit as US Navy Salutes Health Care Workers

In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, conducted a number of flyovers on April 28.

A total of 12 fighter jets, six of the Air Force’s F-16C/D Fighting Falcons and six F-18 C/D Hornets, flew over New York City and Newark, New Jersey, at noon on Tuesday before flying over Philadelphia and Trenton at around 2 pm.

This video, shot from inside the cockpit of a Blue Angel, shows the Philadelphia flyover. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/US Defense Department via Storyful