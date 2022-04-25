Security Guard Tackles Protester During NBA Game in Minneapolis

Security guards tackled two protesters during an NBA playoffs game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the night of Saturday, April 23.

Footage filmed by Kamari White shows guards restraining two protesters as they attempt to make their way onto the court at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

According to local news reports the protesters were animal rights activists, demonstrating against the handling of an avian flu outbreak on a chicken farm owned by Glen Taylor, who also owns the Timberwolves.

Three of the last five Wolves’ games have been interrupted by animal rights protesters. Credit: Kamari White via Storyful

