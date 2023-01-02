Security Footage Captures Moment 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern California on Sunday, January 1, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

This footage by MaKayla S Barnhart shows the moment the quake shook her security cameras in Scotia. The USGS said the earthquake was centered about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell.

New Year’s Day’s tremor was the second earthquake to strike the region in less than two weeks. A 6.4-magnitude quake left two people dead on December 20, local media reported. Credit: MaKayla S Barnhart via Storyful