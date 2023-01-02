Security Footage Captures Moment 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck northern California on Sunday, January 1, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

This footage by MaKayla S Barnhart shows the moment the quake shook her security cameras in Scotia. The USGS said the earthquake was centered about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell.

New Year’s Day’s tremor was the second earthquake to strike the region in less than two weeks. A 6.4-magnitude quake left two people dead on December 20, local media reported. Credit: MaKayla S Barnhart via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call

    Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.

  • SC senator ticketed for public intoxication New Year’s Day by Lexington police

    “I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake,” state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said in part.

  • Cardinals' mistakes undo good effort in loss to Falcons

    The Cardinals did good things that led to a third quarter lead over the Falcons, but an all-too-familiar storyline took over down the stretch.

  • Selfie Video Captures Earthquake Shaking Home in Northern California

    A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County, California, on Sunday morning, January 1.Video recorded by Hunter Michael shows the moment the quake hit his home in Rio Dell, causing lights to flicker and objects to fall.Local media reported that 1,074 residents in Rio Dell lost power after the quake, citing officials.The same region was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on December 20, that left two people dead. Credit: Hunter Michael via Storyful

  • Here’s Why MAGA Diehards Are Thrilled About the Arizona Recount

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyA recount of votes in a neck-and-neck Arizona election on Thursday confirmed the victory of Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes over GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh. But for some diehard election-denying Republicans, the recount was further “evidence” that the right had actually won the state.While most Republicans have accepted the results of a lackluster midterm election for their party, Arizona has remained a holdout for electio

  • It happened. TCU’s crazy Fiesta Bowl win has the Horned Frogs in the national championship

    TCU will play for the national title after a season, and a playoff game, that don’t fit any single description.

  • Falcons practice squad receiver arrested after allegedly failing sobriety test, fighting cop and fleeing

    Cameron Batson spent multiple seasons with the Titans before joining the Falcons' practice squad.

  • Falcons practice squad WR Cameron Batson arrested after police chase

    Atlanta police say Cameron Batson, 27, was stopped on Saturday for failing to maintain his lane and speeding.

  • Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California

    The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a Twitter post that State Route 211 at Fernbridge was closed while it conducted safety inspections on the bridge following the tremor. That same region of California, located in Humboldt County, was jolted by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20, which crumpled homes and roads, ruptured utility lines and left thousands of residents without running water and electricity.

  • 5.4-magnitude quake near Rio Dell latest to rattle Northern California

    About 150 people reported feeling it, according to the USGS.

  • I'm a chef with 15 years of experience. Everyone needs to know this 2-ingredient recipe for juicy roast chicken.

    Every home cook should know how to make this cozy chicken dinner. It takes 24 to 48 hours to brine the bird, but it's totally worth it.

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on Tropical Vacation With Tom Pelphrey

    She's keeping the bumpdates coming!

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Is Toned, Glowing, and Fresh-Faced in Latest Bikini Photos

    Tracee Ellis Ross, 50, recently shared gorgeous, fresh-faced bikini photos looking super toned from her trip to Jamaica.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard continues to rewrite record books as Canada beats Sweden

    Connor Bedard's World Juniors for the ages continued Saturday against Sweden.

  • Volunteers canvas downtown Winnipeg for tips to identify victim of alleged serial killer

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. A grassroots team set out at nine o'clock sharp on New Year's Day, walking southbound on Main Street, with about 300 posters in hand: "Help us identify Buffalo Woman," is written in red capital letters. "Who is Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe?" Darryl Contois and George Robinson led the initiative Sunday, taping posters to poles and speaking to people on the street and in encampments. They are gathering tips from the community in the hope that this year wi

  • Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t