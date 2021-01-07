Security concerns after mob enters Capitol Building
There have been many questions about how the angry mob was able to enter the Capitol Building and if there was enough policing and security during the initial protest.
Jamal Adams said Wednesday there’s no question he’ll play in his first career playoff game Saturday despite a shoulder injury.
PHOENIX — The Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns linked arms in a centre-court circle for the national anthems ahead of Wednesday night's game.The show of solidarity came hours after a violent mob of U.S. President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and a day after news that no charges would be laid in the shooting of Black man Jacob Blake.Wednesday’s scene from the Capitol, where a mob delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election, was discussed around the NBA before games tipped off.Raptors coach Nick Nurse called the events of the past two days: "Disturbing, disgusting, incredulous, sad."This just seems to be not-stop, and it seems to not improve."Nurse said veteran guard Kyle Lowry met with Suns guard Chris Paul before tip-off to discuss possible actions. He said his team would take the floor with conflicted feelings."I'm personally conflicted, and then I always really try to feel where I should fit in, in this picture of things," the coach said. "Certainly, I talked to the leaders of our team. Always want to give them a platform and open line of communication and then try to evaluate from there what is going on. I support them either way, and if they decide they're gonna play, then I gotta decide I'm gonna coach 'em to the best of my ability."Suns coach Monty Williams said post-game that circling together was: "A sign, a symbol of unity and togetherness that we want to be a part of as a league and a country, We realize these are some different times."The Heat and Celtics also discussed their options before tip-off, and there was some doubt the game would actually happen. The teams' statement said, in part: “2021 is a new year, but some things have not changed. We play tonight’s game with a heavy heart after yesterday’s decision in Kenosha, and knowing that protesters in our nation’s capital are treated differently by political leaders depending on what side of certain issues they are on.” Earlier in the day, Raptors guard Norman Powell voiced his frustration over the lack of charges in the Blake shooting.Blake was shot seven times and by a Kenosha, Wisc., police officer on Aug. 23, which prompted NBA players to shut down play for three days, with the WNBA and Major League Baseball also postponing days. Blake was left paralyzed."Man, I’m frustrated," Powell said after the morning shootaround. "It makes you feel like the work that you’re doing is not enough. The outcries from everybody around the world coming together over these issues and topics aren’t being heard. When the officers that are in charge of protecting us and keeping us safe aren’t held for the responsibilities of physical abuse or aggressive aggression when it’s not needed, it’s tough. Who keeps them in check when they cross the line?"It's disgusting that no charges are being brought. It's very frustrating for me to see that." Wednesday's riot at the Capitol interrupted the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that will confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.Biden will be inaugurated exactly two weeks from Wednesday, on Jan. 20.\-- With files from The Associated PressThis report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.The Canadian Press
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 24 points, Jae Crowder added 21 and the Phoenix Suns made 21 3-pointers on the way to a 123-115 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.The Suns made at least 20 3-pointers in a game for the fourth time in franchise history and hit from long range all night, making nine in the first half and 12 more in the second. Crowder led the way with six 3s while Cameron Johnson added four.The Suns have won five of their past six and improved to 6-2, which is tied for tops in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers. Phoenix has continued the momentum it gained at the end of last season, when it won all eight games in the NBA’s Florida bubble and nearly qualified for the playoffs.Crowder was an under-the-radar signing for the Suns during the off-season after helping Miami reach the NBA Finals last year. The veteran forward has scored at least 15 points in four of eight games.Suns coach Monty Williams said Crowder is useful because he can contribute scoring without being the focal point of the offence. He's quickly found his role with the Suns, providing tough defence and sliding into spaces where he can make shots.“I just think Jae figures it out,” Williams said. “He’s one of those guys who knows how to space and knows how to read the defence when they close out.”Johnson scored 16 to lead the Suns bench, which poured in 42 points. Dario Saric added 15 points and Cameron Payne tied a career high with 10 assists.“We just play really hard,” Payne said. “We try our best to play hard and find each other in the right spots.”The Suns finished 21 of 40 (52.5%) from 3-point range.“Give them credit — they kept stepping into them and kept making them for the most part,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “The 3-point defence hurt us tonight.”Pascal Siakam scored 32 points on 11-of-21 shooting and Kyle Lowry added 24 points for the Raptors, who fell to 1-6 and had their six-game winning streak against Phoenix snapped. The Raptors shot nearly 50% from the field but couldn’t keep up with the Suns.Phoenix led 96-87 going into the fourth quarter and extended its advantage to 105-90 on a corner 3 by Saric with about 9:30 remaining. The Raptors cut the advantage to 121-115 with 35 seconds left but Chris Paul made two free throws to turn back the rally.The game stayed tight throughout the first half and the Suns took a 58-54 lead into halftime. Crowder scored 15 points in the first half and made four 3-pointers. Johnson came off the bench to add 13 and made three 3s.Siakam had 19 points before the break, shooting 7 of 10 from the field.ANTHEMSThe teams met at centre court and linked arms during the singing of the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, reacting to a tumultuous day on which a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.“Just a sign, a symbol of unity and togetherness that we want to be a part of as a league and a country,” Williams said. “We realize these are some different times.”TIP-INSRaptors: Forward Aron Baynes returned to the desert after playing last season with the Suns. He averaged a career-high 11.5 points per game last season, playing particularly well early in the season when Ayton was out because of a 25-game suspension. Baynes finished with no points and five rebounds in 13 minutes. ... Lowry was hit in the face during the fourth quarter while trying to defend Ayton. Officials reviewed the play but said no “hostile act” occurred. Lowry stayed down for a minute but returned to the game.Suns: Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 16 rebounds. ... The Suns shot 22 of 24 on free throws. ... Paul had 12 points and eight assists.UP NEXTThe Raptors continue their four-game trip Friday at Sacramento.The Suns travel to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDavid Brandt, The Associated Press
It was July 11 last year, the coronavirus-impacted Premier League season was finally on the home straight, and Sheffield United was on a roll.A 3-0 win over Chelsea was its fourth straight home victory in the top flight — a streak not achieved by the club in nearly 30 years — and Chris Wilder’s team was up to sixth place, in sight of the Champions League qualification spots.“That was us at our best today,” said a smiling United striker David McGoldrick.Nearly six months later, that remains the team’s last win — not just in the league, but in any competition.It’s a scarcely believable statistic. But not the only one.With just two points from 17 games in the 2020-21 season, Sheffield United has the worst ever tally at this stage of a Premier League campaign. Indeed, not since Bolton in the 1902-03 season has a team failed to record a win after 17 games in the top flight.Relegation appears almost inevitable, even with half the season left, and confidence levels couldn’t be lower in the squad.“It’s embarrassing at the minute,” midfielder Ben Osborn said.Even Wilder, the manager whose every touch turned to gold last season, is at a loss.“The same players that played with that momentum and belief from last year are not doing it this year,” Wilder said after a recent loss to Everton. “Nothing has really changed.”Except so much has. And Wilder — the runner-up to Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp for last season’s Manager of the Year award — surely knows it.Two major differences from the team that eventually finished the Premier League in ninth place last season and Wilder’s flops from this season is the enforced change of goalkeeper and an injury to the most important defender.Manchester United’s recall of Dean Henderson after his second season-long loan spell at Bramall Lane deprived Wilder of a goalkeeper who bailed his team out so often with his shot-stopping ability, helping Sheffield United to keep 13 clean sheets last season with his save percentage of 74.2. That was the third best in the league behind Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris and Arsenal’s Bernd Leno.With his replacement — Aaron Ramsdale — in goal, it hasn’t managed one shut-out this season. Ramsdale, who was relegated with Bournemouth in July, lacks Henderson’s presence and is proving to be a clear downgrade.In defence, Wilder has been without Jack O’Connell because of a long-term knee injury for all but the first two games of this season. O’Connell is arguably the team’s best defender and, as one of United’s two overlapping centre backs, has a key role in its attacking strategy, too.Wilder has described the loss of O’Connell as bigger, in relative terms, than that of Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool. Sheffield United has conceded the third-highest number of goals (29), behind West Bromwich Albion and Leeds.Then there’s the team’s impotence at other end of the field, with a league-low tally of eight goals — fewer than one every other game. United’s strike force was hardly the most dynamic last season but the club-record signing of 20-year-old Rhian Brewster from Liverpool for around $30 million intended to improve that.Brewster hasn’t scored once yet, with Wilder flitting between starting him, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, McGoldrick, Lys Mousset and winger-turned-striker Oliver Burke. None are proving good enough.Add to that the changes in a once-settled midfield — long-time anchorman Oliver Norwood has been in and out of the team and previous record signing Sander Berge is now out for 3-4 months with injury — and Wilder’s assertion that “nothing has really changed” hardly stands up.Having no fans to cheer the team on in what can be a hostile atmosphere at Bramall Lane doesn’t help, either. United has rarely been blown away by opponents this season — indeed, 11 of the 15 defeats have been by a margin of just one goal — so it sometimes has been a case of fine margins.Still, Wilder knows his players are underperforming.“I keep saying people will always compare us to last year. Last year is last year and we can’t do anything about that,” Wilder said. “That was us at our best … no major injuries and players playing to the best of their abilities.”The club’s Saudi owner, Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said in a recent interview with the BBC that he will stick with Wilder “no matter what.”“I believe if the worst comes to the worst and we get relegated, he’ll be the manager to take us back quickly,” the prince said.And few would bet against Wilder, who, after all, took Sheffield United from last place in the third division to the Premier League in three years, and then almost to Europe in his first season managing in the top flight.A win, however it comes, would do wonders. The next chance for that comes in the third round of the FA Cup, against third-division Bristol Rovers on Saturday.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Bradley Beal sank his free throw in the final seconds to reach a milestone, a Washington record-tying 60 points.Dominant again, Joel Embiid had already made it a moot point.Embiid scored 38 points and the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers overcame Beal's first career 60-point game in a 141-136 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night.The Sixers are an NBA-best 7-1 in coach Doc Rivers' first season in Philadelphia.“They pay me to take over the game, and they pay me to dominate," Embiid said.Beal scored 57 points through three quarters and seemed poised to not only smash the 60-point mark, but complete Washington's rally from 21 points down.Embiid snuffed that out in the fourth, scoring 11 points to just three for Beal.“I put it on myself to close it out,” Beal said. “I've got to be better.”Beal was stuffed on a layup and missed a 3-pointer inside the final minute, nearly coming up short of joining Golden State’s Stephen Curry as 60-point scorers this season. Curry scored a career-high 62 points on Sunday night.Beal, who once scored 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to hit the mark. He went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points and went 13 of 15 from the line to match former Wizard Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-game mark.“There’s no reason anybody should drop 60 on us,” Embiid said.Beal was sensational from the start, going 11 of 16 (four 3-pointers) from the floor in the first half for 32 points and joined Michael Jordan (34 points in 2001) and Arenas (33 points in 2006 and 30 in 2007) as Wizards to score 30 in half over the last 20 years.He hit seven 3s and reached 57 points through three quarters, and that should have been enough to give the Wizards the lead. But Washington's defence was atrocious in the first half. They gave up 82 points and trailed by as many as 21 points, Beal outscoring the rest of the Wizards.“He can score a lot of points on any team on any given night, but he wants to lead us in victories,” coach Scott Brooks said.Arenas, who turned 39 on Wednesday, scored 60 points on Dec. 17, 2006.Beal failed to win again on a night on which he topped 50 points.“All my career highs have been losses,” he said. “I don’t give a damn.”Embiid again carried the Sixers after a rare slow start and continued his torrid early season run. He missed all six shots in the first quarter and scored one point. He then scored 14 in the second and helped the Sixers roll to a 19-point lead.Embiid tossed in a fadeaway and made the free throw to give the Sixers a 131-127 lead. His second three-point play in 90 seconds made it 134-131. He then buried a 3 to seal Philadelphia’s fifth straight win.Seth Curry hit six straight 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 28 points. Ben Simmons had 17 points and 12 assists. Tobias Harris scored 19. The Sixers made 18 of 29 3-pointers and shot 62% overall from the floor.Russell Westbrook played a dislocated finger on his right hand and scored 20 points for the Wizards.RIVERS SPEAKSRivers used his voice to condemn the riots in Washington much in the same way he denounced racial injustice in the NBA bubble as teams grappled with how to deal with issues far more important than basketball.He was invited to speak at a Joe Biden rally after the President-elect used Rivers’ words in an October speech, calling for racial unity at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.Rivers again decried the riotous mob Wednesday in Washington, though he cautioned, “democracy will prevail.”“I’ll say it because I don’t think a lot of people want to: Could you imagine today if those were all Black people storming the Capitol and what have happened,” Rivers asked. “That to me is a picture worth a thousand words for all of us to see. It’s something for us to reckon with, again, no police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people. People peacefully being escorted out of the Capitol. It shows you can disperse a crowd peacefully, I guess.”Rivers added: “As an older black male, I’ve seen police dogs being unleashed on people, and then you see today where there’s nothing, and so that’s an emotion that I have, right?”TIP-INS76ers: The Sixers haven’t lost at home since Dec. 20, 2019. ... Harris reached the 10,000 career-point mark.Wizards: Brooks said it was “disgusting” to watch the mob storm the Capitol. “We should be better than this,” he said.UP NEXT76ers: Play Thursday at Brooklyn. The Nets will again play without Kevin Durant (quarantining).Wizards: Brooks said there were no plans for the team to return to Washington before Friday’s game at Boston. Westbrook said he didn't know if the injury would force him to miss any games.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDan Gelston, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points and the Charlotte Hornets recovered after trailing for the first time in the fourth quarter and beat the Atlanta Hawks 102-94 on Wednesday night.The Hornets led by double figures most of the game before Atlanta claimed its first lead, at 86-85, on John Collins' three-point play with 5:22 remaining. Hayward answered with a jumper and his own three-point play and the Hornets never trailed again.Hayward said it was a true career high — the most points he had scored at any level.“I never scored 40 in high school,” Hayward said before giving credit to his teammates. “People were finding me all night.”Hayward made 15 of 25 shots, including 4 of 9 from behind the arc.“I was proud of Gordy,” said Charlotte coach James Borrego. “He understood we needed pressure taken off our offence tonight, and he took the pressure.”Collins led Atlanta with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Huerter had 19 points. Trae Young, averaging 28.6 points, scored only seven points while making 2 of 9 shots from the field. De’Andre Hunter added 17 points.The Hawks entered the game fourth in the league in scoring, but with Young struggling they couldn't find their scoring touch against the Hornets.The Hawks have lost three consecutive games.“Tonight was nasty,” said Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce. “There’s no shaking that. I’m thankful our guys were able to get back and take the lead and show the resiliency we need in this league."Pierce said he wasn't worried about his team.“Our guys, they’re high-confidence," Pierce said. "They’re learning each other. They’re high-character guys. They’ll be fine.”Charlotte pushed its lead to double figures in the opening period and stretched it to 24 points late in the first half before settling for a 59-40 halftime lead.The Hawks cut the Hornets' advantage to 10 points, at 74-64, in the third period, before Devonte Graham answered with a 3-pointer for Charlotte.LaMelo Ball had 16 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozer had 14 points.TIP-INSHornets: Rookie F Nick Richards did not play due to health reasons. Coach James Borrego said he expected to have an update Thursday “on what that looks like for him” in the next game. ... Hayward outscored the Hawks in the opening period 12-11. He tied his career high for points in any half with 25 in the first half. Hayward's previous career high was 39 points twice, most recently at Cleveland on Jan. 5, 2019 with Boston.Hawks: G Bogdan Bogdanovic, who hurt his right ankle and was unavailable in the fourth quarter on Monday night, was Atlanta's first substitute and did not appear to be limited. ... G Rajon Rando (right knee soreness) missed his fourth straight game. The Hawks said Tuesday he would be evaluated after resting the knee for three more games, including the game against Charlotte. ... Clint Capela had seven points and 19 rebounds.YOUNG'S OFF NIGHTYoung’s only points of the first half came on a drive midway through the second period. He wasn’t the only Atlanta player to struggle from the field. The Hawks’ 40 first-half points set a season low for any half.Young had seven turnovers and three assists.“I don’t know what the cause was,” Young said. “For me, personally, I had a lot of turnovers in that first half, kind of just losing the ball out of my hands trying to make passes, things like that.”UP NEXTHornets: Play Friday at New Orleans.Hawks: Visit Charlotte on Saturday in a rematch with the Hornets.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsCharles Odum, The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers needed Malcolm Brogdon to play a bigger role when T.J. Warren injured his foot.Brogdon has thrived in it.He scored 35 points, his second career high in three games, and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 left to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107 on Wednesday night.“I think he’s comfortable with the offence, comfortable with coach (Nate Bjorkgren), he knows where to get his shots and when to be aggressive,” two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo said. “He’s playing great for us right now. We’re going to need him to do that all year.”Brogdon has logged more than 40 minutes in each of the past three games, and on Wednesday he even played the leading role on defence against the usually high-scoring James Harden.Harden finished with 15 points, his second straight sub-20-point performance as the Pacers won their second straight and beat Houston at home for the first time since January 2017.“My team trusts me with the ball, my coaches trust me with the ball,” Brogdon said. “These shots were already made this summer, these shots were already made in preseason."But the Pacers won this one with defence, too.After Harden scored on a late layup to make it 107-106, Brogdon answered with the go-ahead 3, Domantas Sabonis scored on a putback to extend the margin to four and Brogdon sealed the victory with two free throws with 29.9 seconds to go.Indiana scored the final eight points.Justin Holiday had a season-high 20 points for Indiana, while John Wall scored a season-best 28 points in his fourth game with the Rockets. Harden also had 12 assists for Houston — not enough to avoid a second straight loss.“They were really good at driving the ball into the paint and that was one of the things for us this game, was to protect the paint," coach Stephen Silas said. “They had 60 points in the paint, so that tells you how well we did. But the 8-0 run, we had a turnover in there. We’ve just got to be better.”TIP-INSRockets: David Nwaba had a season-high 15 points. ... Houston was 8 of 30 on 3s and had 16 turnovers. ... Houston is 1-2 when Harden and Wall are in the lineup together. ... The Rockets are 1-4 when allowing 110 or more points and 0-3 on the road this season. ... F Christian Wood did not play. ... Houston has had at least two players score 20 or more points in all six games.Pacers: Holiday's first 3-pointer of the game late in the first quarter was his 133rd off the bench for Indiana. That broke a tie with Sam Perkins for No. 7 in the franchise's NBA history. Holiday finished with three 3s. ... Myles Turner had eight blocks, matching his career best for the second time this season. ... Sabonis had 22 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth straight double-double this season. ... Doug McDermott left in the second half with a sprained left ankle and did not return. He scored six points.HELPING HANDDeMarcus Cousins got off to a strong start, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the first half. The second half wasn't nearly as impressive. Cousins was shut down over the final two quarters, going 2 of 9 from the field and finishing with 14 points and four blocks.Silas appreciated the effort.“I thought he was great," Silas said. “He started the game off really good and really rebounded the ball well and attacked the rim.”UP NEXTRockets: Begin a three-game homestand Friday when Orlando comes to town.Pacers: Will try to win their third straight when Phoenix visits Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMichael Marot, The Associated Press
MIAMI — Payton Pritchard wasn't there last season when the Boston Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.He helped Boston get a measure of revenge Wednesday.Pritchard's putback with two-tenths of a second left capped a wild finish, and the Celtics beat the Heat 107-105 in the first matchup this season of last year's East finalists.Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the Celtics, who wasted an early 17-point lead and a 10-point lead in the final minute before winning.Jimmy Butler had 26 points for Miami, which got 16 points from Duncan Robinson, 15 points from Bam Adebayo and 14 from Goran Dragic.The Celtics went on a late 13-0 run to go up 10 with 1:17 left — only to see the Heat score 10 points in 55 seconds to tie the game on a pair of 3-pointers by Robinson, one while getting fouled, and another from Dragic.Smart missed a layup on Boston's last possession, but Pritchard swooped in for the rebound. Miami's last-ditch try was knocked away as time expired.The teams knelt for the national anthem in response to the decision earlier in the week to not charge the police officer who shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin last year — as well as Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol, where a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump delayed Congress from certifying the results of November’s election and paving the way for President-elect Joe Biden to be sworn in later this month.Boston made five 3-pointers in the first 5:45 for an early 21-9 lead, and the Celtics held Miami to one field goal in an eight-minute span of the second quarter on the way to leading by as many as 17.The Heat cut the lead to eight by halftime, part of what became a 39-17 run that saw Miami lead by five in the third quarter. Grant Williams went over everybody for a putback in the final second of the third for Boston, and the teams were tied at 80 entering the last 12 minutes.TIP-INSCeltics: It was the 31st time Boston’s Brad Stevens coached against Miami’s Erik Spoelstra. Stevens has faced only Brett Brown (37 times) and Mike Budenholzer (36) more. ... Jeff Teague (sprained left ankle) remained out and Smart returned after a one-game absence with a sprained right thumb.Heat: Miami’s streak of a different starting five in every game this season ended; the Heat used the same opening lineup as they did Monday against Oklahoma City. ... The Heat play their next four games on the road and aren’t back home until facing Detroit on Jan. 16.FASTEST 300Miami’s Duncan Robinson made his 300th 3-pointer in his 95th career game, 22 games faster than anyone else in NBA history. Portland’s Damian Lillard and Dallas’ Luka Doncic both got there in 117 games.FIRST 48It was the 48th time, including playoffs, that the teams have met at AmericanAirlines Arena: each team has won 24 of those games.UP NEXTCeltics: Host Washington on Friday.Heat: Visit Washington on Saturday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of the Orlando Magic’s 105-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.Fultz, who was off to the best start of his career, was driving to the basket less than five minutes into the game when he was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. The Orlando point guard writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair. The team confirmed after the game that Fultz tore his ACL.“It’s a huge blow for us,” said Magic centre Nikola Vucevic, whose team also will be without standout forward Jonathan Isaac this season because of an ACL tear. “Unfortunately for (Fultz) this is really sad because for two years he had the injury with his shoulder, then last year he finally got to play and this year it was supposed to be a big year for him. He was ready and he started the season out awesome. This really sucks for a guy like him who has worked his way back. It’s hard to see and you feel for the guy.”Fultz signed a three-year, $50 million extension last month and was finally showing the promise that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft as he led the Magic to a quick start this season. He came in averaging a career-best 14-3 points in seven games.Fultz was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as part of their lengthy rebuild but struggled for years with a difficult-to-diagnose shoulder injury ultimately determined to be thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve ailment that affected the feeling in his arm and hand. He was traded to the Magic in February 2019.Rookie Cole Anthony, who had eight points, four rebounds and three assists on Wednesday, will now be the starter at point guard for the Magic. Fellow rookie Jordan Bone will also see playing time with Michael Carter-Williams out with a sprained foot ligament.Terrence Ross scored 20 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Magic, who beat the Cavaliers for a second time in three nights.“This is part of the league. It happens, people get hurt,” Ross said. “We play a lot and go through a lot and people get hurt. We’ve still got to keep playing ball. We have a way to play and we can’t let the whole season fall or collapse because of a couple of injuries.”Dwayne Bacon added 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for an Orlando squad off to its best eight-game start since the 2017-18 season. Down by as much as 13 points early on, the Magic surged ahead by as much as 21 early in the fourth quarter.Collin Sexton scored 21 points for Cleveland, his eighth straight game with at least 20 points to start the season. That broke LeBron James’ franchise record from 2004-05. Sexton played through a left ankle sprain suffered in the first half.Orlando missed its first six 3-point tries but made 10 of 17 from beyond the arc in the second and third quarters. Cleveland was 4 of 26 from 3-point range.Andre Drummond had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavs, his eighth straight double-double.TIP-INSCavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he stopped his preparations for the game to watch supporters of President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol. “It’s saddening and it’s disgusting, to be honest with you. Our democracy has been a beacon for hundreds of years of what the world ideologically should be, and people have looked up to us all over the world. And what is happening there is a disgrace,” he said.UP NEXTCavaliers: At Memphis on Thursday.Magic: At Houston on Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJohn Denton, The Associated Press