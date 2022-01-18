Security Camera Captures Moment Car Careens Into Frozen River in Ontario

A security camera captured the moment a driver careened off a road and onto a frozen river in Ontario, Canada, on January 16.

This footage, captured by Sacha Gera’s security camera in their backyard, shows the yellow car speeding across the ice of the Rideau River in Manotick.

According to local news reports residents came to the rescue, using kayaks to pull the driver from the sinking vehicle.

Ottawa Police said there were no injuries, but warned locals to remain vigilant while driving during winter. Credit: Sacha Gera via Storyful