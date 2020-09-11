Sections of Fans Boo Moment of Silence for Racial Unity at NFL Opener

There was a mixed response from the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, when players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans linked arms during a moment of silence for racial unity.

Players from the Chiefs and the Texans met in the center of the field in a show of unity that was dedicated to the “ongoing fight for equality.”

In this video, some applause and cheering is heard, but also booing and jeers.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter, “I heard boos too”. But he added: “We also have hundreds of thousands more around here who respect the message the players are sharing.” Credit: Ryan Sweets Matzelle via Storyful