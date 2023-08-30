Section of Spa Creek in Annapolis closed due to sewage spill
Section of Spa Creek in Annapolis closed due to sewage spill
Section of Spa Creek in Annapolis closed due to sewage spill
A Black Montreal family says they were victims of racial profiling when they were removed from a Florida-bound flight after telling Air Canada staff their bags hadn't been loaded on the plane.Members of the Wright family are calling for accountability today as they described the situation July 28 at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.Keith Wright says that after his daughter informed a flight attendant the family's bags were still on the tarmac, the plane returned to the gate and the pair we
TORONTO — Ontario is looking at returning land to the Greenbelt after a developer recently listed two parcels for sale, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday. In a written statement, Ford said the government learned the owner of two parcels in Ajax, Ont., that were part of the Greenbelt land removal had listed the properties for sale. "At no point was the intention to sell disclosed to the government’s facilitator during active and ongoing discussions," Ford said. "This behaviour goes against everythin
The Texas senator was caught sharing more misinformation on social media.
Attorney Kenneth Chesebro, one of the 19 defendants in the Fulton County election interference case, filed a motion Monday asking a judge to unseal a host of underlying records in the case -- including the special grand jury report that recommended charges, the transcripts of testimony heard by the panel, and any recordings of the proceedings. Chesebro is set to stand trial in the case on Oct. 23, after a judge granted his request for a speedy trial. In his motion on Monday, Chesebro's attorneys said the materials he's requesting "are critical for Chesebro to obtain in order to properly prepare for trial."
The former Navy SEAL who claimed he fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden in his 2017 tell-all book was arrested for assault last week in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, reports said.
CNNA retired California Superior Court judge on Monday criticized attorneys for former President Donald Trump over a “stunningly stupid” argument they made in a court filing while trying to push their client’s Washington, D.C., criminal trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection all the way to 2026—an effort that ultimately failed.Appearing on CNN’s The Source, LaDoris Hazzard Cordell told anchor Kaitlan Collins that it was inappropriate for Trump’s attorneys to reference the landmark 1932 Supreme Court
Downstairs neighbour injects chemicals with litany of side effects after making noise complaints
Renee Skoglund, 30, will spend eight years on probation and must repay for the cost of the investiagtion into her false report
Ta'Kiya Young, 21, was shot and killed Thursday evening by police officers responding to reports that she had stolen liquor from a Kroger store.
One part of the proceedings angered Trump's former fixer.
A woman who was allegedly kidnapped at a car dealership in Phoenix was rescued at a gas station in northern Arizona after she passed a note to a customer asking for help, police said.
A former Calgary teacher who pleaded guilty to raping and robbing a number of women has been handed a 13-year sentence for his crimes.In February, Andrew Frank Sorensen, 37, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual assault with an imitation firearm and five counts of robbery with an imitation firearm. One of his victims described the trauma of the attack as "a wound that I will never erase" in her victim impact statement.A publication ban protects the identities of the victims.Prosecutor Donna Sp
The incident happened in May 2021.
Passenger video showed the intense conditions aboard a cruise ship in Mallorca that was involved in a collision after it broke free from its mooring on August 27.“One of the lifeboats has sustained some damage so some guests are being asked to leave the ship and fly back to the UK,” Tilley Eve, a passenger on the ship, told Storyful. “This is for around 100 people,” she added.Video posted by her sister Pollyanna shows passengers moving for cover as sun loungers are blown down on the deck of the cruise liner. In further video, emergency announcements can be heard.“We were out on the deck sitting on the sun loungers when all of the sudden the sky turned gray and we heard a gush of wind,” Pollyanna told Storyful. “We saw what looked to me like a tornado and everything began flying everywhere. Me and my family quickly took shelter and were ushered into the back rooms of the ship,” she said.She said the passengers were taken to their cabins before the captain’s announcement asking them to stay in their rooms. “About an hour later we were given the go ahead to leave our rooms, and that is when we saw the damage that the storm had done to our ship and the ship we crashed into,” she said.Several people received minor injuries and were treated on board, P&O said in a statement given to WalesOnline.Storyful has contacted P&O for a statement.Mallorca was under yellow and orange alerts for severe weather on Sunday, and Palma police reported downed trees and damaged buildings in the city. Credit: Tilley and Pollyanna Eve via Storyful
Just days into the second term of his PhD studies, Tailei Qi allegedly entered the science lab at the UNC’s Chapel Hill campus and shot a faculty member dead. Rachel Sharp reports
Citizens of Owen Sound, Ont. lined the city's streets Sunday to pay their respects to Sharif Rahman, a restaurant owner and community volunteer who died in hospital after being beaten outside his business in what police say was a dispute over an unpaid bill.Rahman, 44, died Thursday and his funeral was held Sunday. According to Owen Sound police, he was attacked by three male patrons who visited his restaurant, The Curry House, in the heart of the city on Aug. 17. His death is now considered a h
"He put all his cards on the table," Karen Friedman Agnifilo said of the former Trump aide's testimony on Monday.
Security in the parking garage said the van was illegally parked, so they called a tow truck, according to police.
Under Justin Trudeau, Canada has sought to position itself as the global bastion of progressive politics. In my latest Telegraph documentary, seen above, I went to the former British colony to find out how Canadians are dealing with Trudeau’s radical reforms; from the promotion of gender ideology in schools and the mass legalisation of drugs, to his extreme new suicide laws and clamp downs on freedom of speech.
A former leader of the far-right gang and three members were convicted of seditious conspiracy. They face the largest sentences yet in connection with the attack on the US Capitol, Alex Woodward reports