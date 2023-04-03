Secrets of Suplhur Springs | Morning Blend
Something lurks around every corner in Disney Channel's Secrets of Sulphur Springs. The popular adventure-filled series is back for season three!
Hilarious coincidence has been branded the ‘funniest TV moment of the year’
Coronation Street's Stephen Reid faces more problems as his lies continue to catch up with him.
John Boyd says that being a part of this Tuesday night’s 3-way crossover between CBS’ three FBI shows was no less than “an out-of-body experience.” Three years ago, Boyd’s FBI character, Special Agent Stuart Scola, had a small role in a mini crossover with Most Wanted. But this time around, Boyd can be seen in […]
The designers competed to update the lower levels of the homes. Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin were once again chosen as the winners.
The Game Of Thrones prequel will return in 2024 – with one major change.
Doctor Who directors detail new "church-like" TARDIS interior.
Brandi Glanville is opening up about the incident with Caroline Manzo during the filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 that saw both stars depart the show early. Things got out of hand in Marrakech as the reality stars filmed the fourth season of the Peacock show. The streamer confirmed they launched […]
“Grey’s Anatomy” cast members and outgoing showrunner Krista Vernoff on Sunday shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show’s new intern class and teased the trajectory of Season 19’s relationships. The conversation took place during the “Grey’s Anatomy” panel at PaleyFest LA, held in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and moderated by Emmy nominee […]
Nashville's big names are in Austin for the latest celebration of country music, airing live from the Moody Center on April 2
In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s SmackDown led Friday in the demo, while CBS’ Blue Bloods and Fire Country copped the night’s biggest audiences. CBS | SWAT (with 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating), Fire Country (5.1 mil/0.4) and the newly renewed Blue Bloods (5.2 mil/0.3) each lost some eyeballs while holding […]
From "The Hills" to "American Idol" to "The Apprentice," reality television has produced huge stars. Here's what they're doing today.
NBC“Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che have a history of embarrassing each other on live television. But typically, they are both in on the joke. But on this week’s April Fools’ Day episode of Saturday Night Live, Che took things to the next level.The bit came during a joke that Jost was telling a series of jokes about the indictment of former President Donald Trump. “At this point, it seems like even pro-Trump people have moved on,” he said. “I mean, I went down to the courth
Following the release of Netflix's newest drama comedy series Wellmania, viewers have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the series.
The baby toads have to cross a ‘killing zone’ haunted by carnivorous giant leeches which have a keen sense of smell and five pairs of eyes.
Vancouver has stood in for many cities in films and TV series for decades — Seattle, New York, even the fictional world of Fantasia in the 1984 film, The NeverEnding Story. But one of its most iconic roles began 30 years ago, as Washington, D.C., in the hit series The X-Files, which ran for nine consecutive seasons and was revived for two more in 2016. The series follows Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two FBI agents with very different views of the world. It went on to win several Emmy, Golden Glob
Succession season 4, which is the hit comedy-drama's final outing, has a "good ending" according to star Matthew Macfadyen.
CMT Awards 2023 host Kelsea Ballerini hit the red carpet at Sunday night's show in Austin in a sea green Dolce & Gabbana number styled simply with drop earrings, clear heels and sleek hair. To open the show, Ballerini wore a black suit and remembered the six victims of Monday's Covenant School shooting in Nashville. "Tonight's broadcast is dedicated to the ever-growing list of families, friends, survivors, witnesses and responders whose lives continue to forever be changed by gun violence," Ballerini — who lived through a school shooting herself — said.
The Last of Us season 2's storyline is staring fans in the face as production officially moves to Vancouver.
During a PaleyFest panel for "Grey's Anatomy," star Kim Raver told fans how she had a different original ending in mind for a recent episode.
Rule number one: don’t watch back with your parents. Ellie Muir runs through the scenes some actors might like to forget