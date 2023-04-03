Secrets of Suplhur Springs | Morning Blend

CBC

Vancouver has stood in for many cities in films and TV series for decades — Seattle, New York, even the fictional world of Fantasia in the 1984 film, The NeverEnding Story. But one of its most iconic roles began 30 years ago, as Washington, D.C., in the hit series The X-Files, which ran for nine consecutive seasons and was revived for two more in 2016. The series follows Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, two FBI agents with very different views of the world. It went on to win several Emmy, Golden Glob