Secretary of health encourages Arkansans to ask for monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19

The Canadian Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive COVID-19 test. Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but the star was replaced defensively in the second. It was announced before the game that Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive as a virus surge that started last week continues havi