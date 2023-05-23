Truck Driver Arrested After Ramming Barriers Near White House

A 19-year-old man was arrested after ramming a U-Haul truck into barriers near the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday evening, May 22, according to US Park Police and the Secret Service.

In a statement on Monday, Park Police said they believed the driver, Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri, had “intentionally crashed into the bollards on the outside of Lafayette Park” and was charged with “threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member”, along with “assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle […] destruction of federal property, and trespassing.”

Investigators recovered a Nazi flag at the scene, according to The Washington Post and WUSA9.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said no one was injured in the incident. Credit: Chris Zaboji via Storyful

