Second teen arrested in Orlando shooting that killed 6-year-old girl, 19-year-old man
Second teen arrested in Orlando shooting that killed 6-year-old girl, 19-year-old man
Second teen arrested in Orlando shooting that killed 6-year-old girl, 19-year-old man
"Within a few seconds I knew something wasn’t right, but I also quickly realized it was already too late," mom Sadie Myers said
The victim was an 11th grader who dreamed of being an electrician, officials said.
The celebrities asked for donations to their Maui fund, but were flooded with comments asking why they couldn't use more of their own money instead.
Rampant – and debunked – conspiracy theories have spread online about the chaotic festival in the Nevada desert
Critics are firing back after he threatened to sue one of his company's most prominent critics.
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska told the BBC that Russia's war has forced her family to live apart from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Presley spoke about her relationship with Elvis at the Venice Film Festival press conference for "Priscilla," an upcoming biopic about her life.
She found her mother and father dead in their kitchen, news outlets reported.
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid proposed to her earlier this summer, after being together since 2016.
Sunday's 'Sister Wives' was largely dedicated to showcasing Kody and Janelle's latest blowout fight, which led to even more turmoil
The teen driver had 3 teen passengers, officials say.
The director of the detention centre, a nurse, and three guards were all indicted after Alexis Sluder died in custody in August 2022
Connor Gibson, 21, will be sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Monday.
The director attended the Venice International Film Festival premiere of his new movie on Monday
Pakistani Gulzar Khan and his wife want to stay together after he married her illegally in India.
Both Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine took the stand during child support hearings
The Emmy winner tied the knot on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, in a pink wedding ceremony
Kody Brown admitted that he was "ambivalent" when he split from ex Christine in November 2021 but says he "might feel funny" about her entering a new relationship
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman suffers another nasty fall as he heads to Shelly Rossington's home, after he discovers truth about her scam with Bernie Winter.
“I never gave up hope,” the man, who was convicted in a 1975 rape case in New York, told a newspaper.