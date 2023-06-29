Second night of unrest after French police kills teen

STORY: Angry protesters set cars ablaze and shot fireworks at French police on Wednesday in the working-class Paris suburb of Nanterre.

It was the second night of unrest following what President Emmanuel Macron called the “inexcusable” fatal shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop there.

The shooting of the 17-year-old, who was of North African origin, has fueled long-running complaints of police brutality in the ethnically diverse suburbs of France's biggest cities.

A police officer is being investigated for voluntary homicide for shooting the teen, whose name was given only as Nahel.

Prosecutors say he failed to comply with an order to stop his car.

But a lawyer for the family referred to a video shared on social media that showed an officer shooting at the driver at close range, saying, “You can see that the shooting is not within the rules."

Macron appealed for calm as he made the rare criticism of law enforcement after the shooting.

Two leading police unions have fought back, saying the detained police officer should be presumed innocent until found otherwise.

A woman identified as the victim's mother has called on social media for a memorial march on Thursday in Nanterre, saying, "we will lead a revolt for my son.”