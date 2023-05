CBC

A close friend of the teenager who was found dead in a park in Burnaby, B.C., nearly six years ago testified at the alleged killer's trial on Thursday, taking the stand behind a white screen so she would not have to look at the man accused of taking her friend's life. The woman, now 19, had asked the court to put up a barrier to block her view of Ibrahim Ali, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court last month. Justice Lance Bernard approved her request, asking the jur