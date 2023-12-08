Second director resigns from AZ worker safety agency within a year

Arizona’s worker safety program is looking for a new director for a second time this year. Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) announced Thursday that Director Mark Norton, a long-time employee who was promoted to the position just three months ago, is leaving. The Industrial Commission of Arizona, the state agency over ADOSH, plans to conduct a national search for a replacement. Until then, Phil Murphy, an ADOSH assistant director, will serve as interim.